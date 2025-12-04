Hexaware Technologies Ltd.: Hexaware Expands Its Global Footprint with a New Delivery Center in Cairo

MUMBAI, India and CAIRO and LONDON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of digital and IT solutions and services, has strengthened its global delivery network with a new center in Cairo. Launching with 100 professionals, it will serve customers in Egypt, the Middle East, and key European markets.

Located in one of Cairo's leading technology parks, it will provide multilingual CX services in Arabic, English, and major European languages. Egypt's strong education system, high availability of international language skills, and favorable time zone make Cairo a growing hub for digital operations and customer experience services. Hexaware is also engaging with local universities to build a steady pipeline of talent for future growth.

"This delivery center marks Hexaware's entry into a new geography and is a significant expansion of our presence in Egypt," said Amrinder Singh, President & Head of EMEA & APAC, Hexaware. "Cairo gives us access to rich talent and modern infrastructure, allowing us to support our clients more closely as they scale their operations in the region."

"Cairo is a long-term commitment for us," added Shyam Mansukhani, Corporate VP & COO, Hexaware. "The ecosystem here allows us to drive innovation in how we deliver customer experience and to strengthen delivery resilience for our clients."

The Cairo center will support Hexaware's AI-led, human-intelligence-perfected delivery model, combining automation, analytics, and generative AI with skilled teams. It forms part of Hexaware's broader expansion strategy to build modern, digital-first hubs across key global locations, including customer experience.

