

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation increased unexpectedly in November, preliminary data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Consumer prices rose 2.1 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 2.5 percent increase in October. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to rise to 2.6 percent.



The annual price growth in food, alcohol, and tobacco moderated to 1.9 percent from 2.1 percent. Meanwhile, inflation based on services remained stable at 4.6 percent, while the decline in energy prices deepened to 3.8 percent from 3.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent.



The final data for the month of November is set to publish on December 10.



