Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP carries out a directed issue of 20 million B-shares, raising proceeds of SEK 800 million

Swedish Logistic Property AB (publ) ("SLP" or the "Company") has, in accordance with the Company's press release earlier today on December 3, 2025, completed an accelerated book building procedure and the Company's board of directors has, pursuant to the authorization received at the Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2025, resolved on a directed share issue of 20 million B-shares at a subscription price of SEK 40 per B-share (the "Share Issue"). Through the Share Issue, SLP raises a total of SEK 800 million before transaction related costs.

The subscription price represents a discount of 0.4 percent in relation to the closing price for the B-share on Nasdaq Stockholm on December 3, 2025 (SEK 40.15), a discount of 2.1 percent to the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the B-share during the last ten trading days (SEK 40.87), and a premium of 25.1 percent to EPRA NRV per share in SLP as of September 30, 2025 (SEK 31.98). The Share Issue attracted strong interest from a large number of Swedish and international institutional investors, including Clearance Capital Limited, Cohen & Steers, Danske Invest Småbolag, Fjärde AP-fonden, SEB Asset Management and Thames River Capital LLP (part of Columbia Threadneedle Investments), who participated in the Share Issue.

Background and rationale

SLP is a growth-oriented property company whose growth is driven by acquisition, development and management of logistics properties with a focus on sustainability. As of Q3 2025, the Company managed a property portfolio amounting to approximately SEK 16.4 billion with an average direct return requirement of 5.9 percent, a letting ratio of 96.5 percent and an average remaining lease period of 6.7 years.

So far during 2025, SLP has completed fully financed investments that have increased the property holdings by approximately SEK 4.5 billion. Investments have primarily been made through acquisitions of logistics properties amounting to approximately SEK 4.1 billion, contributing with a total annual rental value of approximately SEK 290 million. In addition, SLP has invested approximately SEK 0.4 billion into existing properties and projects. The single largest investment into existing assets relates to the fully let ongoing construction of 38,000 sqm in Falkenberg. In total, the Company has grown the property holdings by approximately 35 percent during 2025 (up to date). The Company continues to be well positioned to continue its growth strategy in line with the long-term goals of generating an average annual growth of at least 15 percent per share in net asset value (NAV) and in profit from property management.

SLP continues to see strong tenant demand for attractive logistics spaces and continues to see a strong pipeline of value-added opportunities in order to further increase the net operating income, profit from property management per share and growth rate in the net asset value per share. The Share Issue will, as such, enable SLP to execute on future investment opportunities while ensuring that the Company continues to have ample financial flexibility and a stable financial risk profile in line with the Company's financing strategy to optimize the balance between own equity and external borrowing. Overall, the board of directors assesses that the Share Issue will contribute to increased profit from property management and net asset value per share within the next year.

Deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights

Prior to the Share Issue, the Company's board of directors has made an overall assessment and carefully considered the possibility of raising capital through a new share issue with pre-emptive rights for the Company's shareholders.

The board of directors makes the assessment that there are currently several reasons why it is preferable for the Company and the shareholders to raise the proceeds through a directed new share issue. The board of directors considers that the reasons for deviating from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights are (i) that a rights issue would take significantly longer to implement and entail a higher risk of a negative effect on the share price, especially under current volatile and challenging market conditions, (ii) to diversify and strengthen the Company's shareholder base with institutional investors, and (iii) that the implementation of a directed share issue can be done at a lower cost and with less complexity than a rights issue. With the above considered, the board of directors has made the assessment that a directed issue of B-shares with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights is the most favorable alternative for the Company to carry out the capital raising.

Subscription price and number of shares

The subscription price and the number of new B-shares have been determined through an accelerated book building procedure by Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial, DNB Carnegie, and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (together the "Joint Bookrunners"). Since the subscription price in the Share Issue has been determined through an accelerated book building procedure aimed at institutional investors, it is the board of director's assessment that the subscription price reflects prevailing market conditions and investor demand. The board therefore assesses that the subscription price has been set in such a way that marketability has been ensured.

Following the Share Issue, the total number of shares in the Company increases by 20,000,000, from 260,204,506 to 280,204,506, divided into 38,715,160 A-shares and 241,489,346 B-shares. The total number of votes increases by 20,000,000, from 415,065,146 to 435,065,146, and the share capital increases by approximately SEK 133,333, from approximately SEK 1,734,697 to approximately SEK 1,868,030. The Share Issue entails a dilution effect of approximately 7.1 percent based on the total number of shares and approximately 4.6 percent based on the total number of votes in the Company after the Share Issue.

Lock-up

The Company has undertaken to, during a period of 90 calendar days after the board of directors' decision to carry out the Share Issue, not to, without the consent of the Joint Bookrunners, propose or issue additional shares or other financial instruments, with certain exceptions, for example issues under the Company's existing share-based incentive program.

Furthermore, the members of the Company's board of directors, management and the Company's third largest owner (in terms of votes) Mikael Hofmann (via company), have undertaken, with certain exceptions, not to, without the consent of the Joint Bookrunners, sell or in other ways dispose of their shares or other financial instruments in the Company for a period of 90 calendar days after the board of directors' decision to carry out the Share Issue.

Advisors

Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial, DNB Carnegie and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB are Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Share Issue. Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB is legal adviser to the Company in connection with the Share Issue.

For additional information, please contact:

Filip Persson, CEO, Swedish Logistic Property AB

Telephone: +46 733-27 27 57

E-mail: filip@slproperty.se

This information constitutes inside information that Swedish Logistic Property AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above on 3 December 2025 10.50 p.m. CET.

About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistics properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistics hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,475,000 sq.m. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the Company and its shareholders. SLP's B-shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se

