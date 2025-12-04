

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of State has revoked visas and taken steps to impose visa restrictions on individuals in Mexico identified as facilitating illegal immigration to the United States.



This action applies to executives and senior officials of a Mexico-based transportation company who provided travel services for aliens to illegally immigrate to the United States. These actions are taken under the Immigration and Nationality Act, which bars entry to those whose entry or proposed activities would have potentially serious adverse U.S. foreign policy consequences.



According to the State Department, investigations indicate that the individuals targeted arranged transportation for aliens, including minors, from the Caribbean and other regions to transit points in Central America, where many were later encountered attempting to enter the United States illegally. The Department said it is revoking visas and taking steps to impose visa restrictions to prevent these individuals from entering the country.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News