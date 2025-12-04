Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A3C9V4 | ISIN: BMG702782084 | Ticker-Symbol: FPO
Frankfurt
04.12.25 | 09:15
0,196 Euro
-2,97 % -0,006
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1930,23110:50
PR Newswire
04.12.2025 10:18 Uhr
120 Leser
Petra Diamonds Limited - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

BMG702782084

Issuer Name

PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments; An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Kyma Capital Opportunities Master Fund Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Kyma Capital Limited

London

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Kyma Capital Opportunities Master fund Limited

George Town

Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

27-Nov-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

27-Nov-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.132230

1.986152

6.118382

19570365

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

BMG702782084

13217424

4.132230

Sub Total 8.A

13217424

4.132230%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

CFD

N/A

N/A

6352941

1.986152

Sub Total 8.B1

6352941

1.986152%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Akshay Shah

Kyma Capital Limited

4.132230

1.986152

6.118382%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK


