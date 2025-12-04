

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has increased the reward offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, a leader of the Venezuelan transnational organized crime syndicate, Tren de Aragua.



The U.S. Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs announced that a reward offer under the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program has been increased to $5 million.



Mosquera Serrano, who is the first TdA member to appear on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted List, orchestrates its global drug trafficking and financial operations. This brutally violent transnational gang is a deadly criminal threat to the entire hemisphere. TdA is already designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.



In January, Mosquera Serrano was indicted in the Southern District of Texas and charged with international cocaine trafficking conspiracy. He was indicted again in April and recharged with international cocaine trafficking conspiracy along with providing material support to an FTO.



On June 24, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, sanctioned Mosquera Serrano. Wednesday, OFAC also sanctioned 11 targets affiliated with TdA's narco-terrorist networks.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News