

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate held steady in November after rising in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 2.9 percent in November, the same as in October. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.6 percent.



The number of registered unemployed persons increased to 138,860 in November from 135,212 in the prior month.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, also held steady at 3.1 percent.



Data showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained stable at 3.0 percent.



