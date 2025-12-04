

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales increased for the second straight month in October, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



Retail sales rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in October, though slower than the 1.4 percent rebound in September.



The increase was driven mainly by higher annual turnover in retail sales of other goods in specialized stores, which surged 11.3 percent, the agency said.



Meanwhile, sales at hyper- and supermarkets showed a marginal decline of 0.1 percent, and sales not in stores, stalls, or markets plunged by 7.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 0.7 percent in October.



