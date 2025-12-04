Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
04.12.2025 08:36 Uhr
Societe BIC: BIC discontinues Rocketbook and its Skin Creative activities

BIC discontinues Rocketbook and its Skin Creative activities

Clichy, France - December 4th, 2025 - BIC announces today that following a thorough review of Rocketbook and the tattoo activities grouped under Skin Creative, the Group has decided to discontinue these businesses.

The performances of these activities are not aligned with the Group's ambitions. As a result, BIC decided to wind down the operational activities of Rocketbook, Inkbox and Tattly by the first quarter of 2026.

This decision does not affect BIC's full-year 2025 financial outlook and is expected to have minimal impact on net sales and adjusted EBIT margin in 2025.

Rob Versloot, CEO, said: "I want to thank all our team members at Rocketbook, Inkbox and Tattly for their hard work and dedication. It is however my responsibility to ensure that all our activities contribute to Group's growth and profitability. Unfortunately, Rocketbook and our Skin Creative businesses did not deliver on their initial expectations, posting significant declines in net sales and profitability since their acquisitions. This decision reflects my determination to shift gears and build a strong foundation for the future of BIC."

***

Contacts

Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
brice.paris@bicworld.com



Investor Relations
investors.info@bicworld.com





Bethridge Toovell
VP Global Communications
+1 917 821 4249
bethridge.toovell@bicworld.com



Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

Full Year 2025 ResultsFebruary 24, 2026
First Quarter 2026 Net SalesApril 28, 2026
Annual General MeetingMay 20, 2026

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 13,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color, BodyMark®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, Lucky, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC's full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn- Instagram- YouTube and TikTok-


