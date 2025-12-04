

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Central Command has announced a new task force for the U.S. military's first one-way-attack drone squadron based in the Middle East.



CENTCOM launched Task Force Scorpion Strike four months after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directed acceleration of the acquisition and fielding of affordable drone technology. TFSS is designed to quickly deliver low cost and effective drone capabilities into the hands of war fighters.



The new task force has already formed a squadron of Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones currently based in the Middle East.



LUCAS drones deployed by CENTCOM have an extensive range and are designed to operate autonomously. They can be launched with different mechanisms to include catapults, rocket-assisted takeoff, and mobile ground and vehicle systems, according to CENTCOM.



'This new task force sets the conditions for using innovation as a deterrent,' said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. 'Equipping our skilled war fighters faster with cutting-edge drone capabilities showcases U.S. military innovation and strength, which deters bad actors.'



In September, CENTCOM launched the Rapid Employment Joint Task Force led by its chief technology officer to fast-track processes for outfitting deployed forces with emerging capabilities.



The one-way-attack drone squadron is led by personnel from Special Operations Command Central.



