

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The UN General Assembly has demanded by a wide margin that Russia immediately and unconditionally return all Ukrainian children who have been forcibly transferred or deported since the start of the war.



The draft resolution, introduced during the emergency special session on Wednesday, was approved by 91 votes in favour, 12 against and 57 abstentions, surpassing the required two-thirds majority of members present and voting.



The resolution expresses deep concern about the fate of Ukrainian children separated from their families since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea, including those transferred within occupied Ukrainian territory and those deported to Russia.



It describes these acts as violations of the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit the forcible transfer or deportation of protected persons from occupied territory.



The General Assembly urged Moscow to stop any further practices of deportation, separation from families, changes of citizenship, adoption or placement in foster families, and indoctrination.



The text also calls on the UN Secretary-General to coordinate UN action through his Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, engage with Russia on tracking down those taken, and to ensure access for international monitoring and humanitarian organizations.



Opening the meeting, General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock described the ordeal faced by Ukrainian children taken from their homes.



Presenting the draft, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa said that amid Russia's war of aggression, children have been killed, injured, raped, separated from their families and deported.



At least 20,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia, according to her.



