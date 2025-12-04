

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The UN has called for an investigation into the recent killing by Israeli forces of two young brothers in Gaza who were reportedly targeted by a drone while collecting firewood.



This comes as humanitarians continue to receive reports that air strikes, shelling, gunfire and other continuing Israeli military operations in the enclave are causing more civilian casualties, displacement and destruction.



In recent days, hundreds of families were reportedly displaced in two neighbourhoods in eastern Gaza City following strikes and movement of military equipment, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarricsaid at a news conference.



The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged the deadly strike in a post on social media, saying troops had identified two terrorists crossing the 'yellow line' in northern Gaza, thus posing an immediate threat to them.



The incident was 'horrific, to say the least,' Dujarric told reporters in New York.



'It's hard to see how two boys, eight and 10, can be considered a threat. And there needs to be an investigation and accountability into what happened.'



