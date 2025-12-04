

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales stalled as expected in October after expanding slightly in September, data published by Eurostat showed on Thursday.



On a monthly basis, retail sales logged a flat change in October versus a 0.1 percent rise in September, which was the first increase in three months.



A 0.3 percent increase in sales of food, drinks, and tobacco was offset by a 0.2 percent decrease in sales of non-food products. Data showed that sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores advanced by 0.3 percent.



Year-on-year, retail sales growth accelerated to 1.5 percent from 1.2 percent in September. The expected growth rate was 1.4 percent.



In the EU, retail sales also remained flat compared to September, while they grew 1.6 percent from last year.



