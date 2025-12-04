Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Expands TRUFORMA Diagnostic Menu with Launch of Equine Progesterone Assay

Newest assay expands TRUFORMA market opportunity by building on endocrinology foundation to address reproductive health in the equine segment

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), an animal health company offering innovative point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic device products for equine and companion animals, today announced the expansion of its TRUFORMA platform with the launch of its equine progesterone assay, designed as a powerful reproductive management tool to support breeding programs, pregnancy monitoring, and improved outcomes for horse owners.

"By introducing the TRUFORMA Progesterone assay, we are extending the TRUFORMA platform's utility from endocrine diagnostics into reproductive health, a domain of immense importance to equine veterinarians and breeders," said Michael Mockler, Senior Product Manager at Zomedica. "Reproductive efficiency is critical to horse owners, breeders, and veterinarians. By delivering fast, accurate results at the point of care, we are meeting a major unmet need while broadening the value of the TRUFORMA platform."

Market Opportunity & Rationale

The equine reproduction market is both significant and underserved in point-of-care diagnostics. In North America alone, the annual Thoroughbred foal crop has hovered around 18,500 live foals in recent years. Globally, the Thoroughbred foal crop was ~88,530 in 2019, underscoring the scale of the breeding sector which relies on tools that optimize reproductive efficiency.

Beyond Thoroughbreds, the broader equine breeding industry - including sport horses, warmbloods, and performance horses - accounts for substantially higher foal numbers annually. For example, within the American Quarter Horse sector alone, the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) registered approximately 59,655 foals in 2019, followed by a surge to about 81,213 foals in 2020. This breed constitutes one of the largest foal-crops of any single registry and signals a major expansion opportunity for reproduction diagnostics beyond the Thoroughbred segment.

Importantly, the global equine reproductive technologies market was valued at approximately $485 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $845 million by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of about 8.1% (OpenPR, 2024). This strong momentum demonstrates the rising demand for advanced reproductive tools that improve breeding outcomes and reduce costs for horse owners.

By enabling rapid, in-clinic testing, the TRUFORMA Progesterone assay helps veterinarians determine if progesterone levels are sufficient to support pregnancy and prescribe supplementation at the time of exam - directly enhancing breeding success rates and reducing wasted cycles.

Zomedica Professional Services Veterinarian Dr. Kim Keeton emphasized the clinical benefit: "In reproductive work, timing is everything. Having quantitative progesterone data on-site means you can better tailor supplementation or make timely interventions. That translates to higher pregnancy success rates, fewer cycle losses, and ultimately more efficient breeding programs."

Product Highlights & Clinical Use Cases

The TRUFORMA Progesterone assay provides:

Immediate, in-clinic results that inform real-time breeding and pregnancy management decisions.

Therapeutic decision-making support, including determining when exogenous progesterone therapy is necessary.

Pregnancy monitoring to assess viability and detect potential loss early.

Adjunct to imaging and palpation for a more complete reproductive picture.

Economic advantages by improving foaling rates, reducing costs of unsuccessful cycles, and enhancing return on investment for breeding operations.

"Veterinarians are increasingly demanding diagnostics that reduce turnaround time and strengthen on-farm decision-making," said Ashley Wood, PhD, Zomedica's Vice President of Research & Development. "We engineered the TRUFORMA Progesterone assay to align with the TRUFORMA platform's performance standards and workflow requirements. Our goal was to integrate it seamlessly so veterinarians can adopt it easily and begin realizing immediate benefits."

Strategic Implications

The addition of the Progesterone assay strengthens the TRUFORMA platform's equine menu, extending its reach into reproduction in addition to its existing equine endocrine assays. With a growing suite including endogenous ACTH, insulin with automatic dilution, cortisol, and now progesterone, the TRUFORMA platform offers one of the most comprehensive in-clinic diagnostic toolkits available to equine veterinarians. This breadth enhances clinical relevance, increases practice efficiency, and broadens the conditions veterinarians can address at the point of care, reinforcing Zomedica's position as a leader in advanced equine on site diagnostics.

Availability

The TRUFORMA Progesterone assay is available directly from Zomedica, either through the myZomedica online portal or Zomedica Customer Service at (734) 369-2555, or info@zomedica.com. For more information on Zomedica, please visit www.zomedica.com.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi Loop line of therapeutic devices, the TRUFORMA diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian no-touch monitoring system, and Vetigel hemostatic gel - all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 8% in 2024 to $27 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $54.4 million in liquidity as of September 30, 2025. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements and our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the outcome of clinical studies, the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, including international efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to realize the anticipated growth opportunities from our acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; supply chain risks associated with tariff changes; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products and purchase of consumables following adoption of our capital equipment; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

