Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Announces Collaboration with Prime Video as Assisi Loop Products Appear in New Holiday Film Merv

The collaboration highlights Zomedica's commitment to expanding pet wellness education as Assisi Loop technology is featured in the highly anticipated movie Merv now available on Prime Video

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), an animal health company offering innovative diagnostic and therapeutic devices for equine and companion animals, is thrilled to announce that its Assisi and Calmer Canine products are featured in the new romantic comedy Merv, available now on Prime Video.

Zomedica Brings Real Pet Wellness Technology to the Big Screen

In an exciting collaboration with Prime Video, Zomedica's Assisi and Calmer Canine technologies are featured in Merv, a feel-good romantic comedy starring Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox.

The film follows Anna (Deschanel) and Russ (Cox), when their beloved dog Merv loses his spark after their split. They are forced into the world's most awkward co-parenting arrangement.

Hoping to shake Merv out of his funk, Russ takes him to Florida for a much-needed getaway - Only for Anna to show up unexpectedly. As Merv slowly gets his groove back, Anna and Russ find out fixing their dog's broken heart may lead to a few sparks of their own.

"We're beyond excited to see our Assisi and Calmer Canine product lines featured in Merv and to collaborate with Prime Video on such a meaningful project," said Nicole Westfall, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Zomedica. "This collaboration shines a light on the emotional connection people share with their pets, and how innovations like ours help animals heal and thrive. Collaborating with Prime Video to authentically depict compassionate, real-world pet care is an incredible opportunity to expand awareness of Zomedica's mission while highlighting the amazing human-animal bond that takes place in families around the world."

"This collaboration enabled us to deepen engagement with pet parents who make up such an important part of our audience. With an adorable dog at the center of this film, teaming up with the pet wellness experts at Zomedica made perfect sense," said Gregory Coleman, Head of Integrated Marketing at Amazon MGM Studios.

As part of this collaboration, Prime Video and Zomedica will co-promote Merv through coordinated digital, social, and educational campaigns designed to engage pet parents, veterinarians, and investors - highlighting the real-life impact of Assisi and Calmer Canine technologies on animal health and wellness.

See the Movie and Learn More

Zomedica is excited to see Merv available now on Prime Video.

Gather the family-and the pets- to watch the movie now at https://www.primevideo.com/detail/Merv/0Q49X1W9LOQKCWLSOIJJ0RI2BG

Learn more about the Assisi product line at https://assisi.zomedica.com/merv.

About the Assisi and Calmer Canine Product Lines

Assisi products are a trusted line of non-invasive devices that use targeted pulsed electromagnetic field (tPEMF) technology to reduce inflammation, relieve pain, and accelerate healing in animals. The Assisi Loop and Assisi Loop Lounge products offer safe, drug-free solutions used by veterinarians, rehab specialists, and pet parents worldwide.

The Calmer Canine system, also powered by tPEMF technology, is a revolutionary, non-pharmaceutical solution for dogs suffering from anxiety and separation stress. Used by veterinarians and pet parents alike, the Calmer Canine system helps restore balance to anxious pets-naturally and effectively.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal health company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi line of therapeutic devices, the TRUFORMA diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW digital cytology system, the VetGuardian Zero Touch monitoring system, and VETIGEL hemostatic gel, a revolutionary hemostatic agent that rapidly stops bleeding, all designed to empower veterinarians to deliver top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 8% in 2024 to $27 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $54.4 million in liquidity as of September 30, 2025. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as it works to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com .

