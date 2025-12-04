Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) (WKN: A4165Y) (ISIN: CA3609521057), ("FUTR" or the "Company"), an AI-powered consumer finance platform enabling people to earn manage, and spend the value of their data, today announced the appointment of Damian Fozard, a globally recognized leader in safety-critical and high-reliability artificial intelligence, to the Company's Advisory Board.

Fozard is best known as the founder of CoreAVI and a pioneer in deploying GPU, compute, and AI systems in mission-critical environments across aerospace, defense, automotive, and other regulated sectors. His career has consistently prioritized the development of deterministic, transparent, and fault-tolerant AI architectures, a sharp divergence from the opaque "black-box" models that dominate mainstream use. Fozard has helped facilitate artificial intelligence solutions to more than 155 major aerospace and defence programs across over 25 countries, including the U.S. Military, NASA, Airbus and Boeing.

By joining FUTR, Fozard will support the company's mission to deliver high reliability, data-driven cognitive AI to everyday consumers, enabling them to benefit from precise, personalized, and financially responsible agent-driven experiences.

"AI companies are moving past subjective, raw-LLM driven AI and into a new era of data-driven, cognitive AI systems that can be trusted in real-world environments. FUTR is one of the first companies I have seen applying this philosophy directly to everyday financial decision-making. I'm excited to work with FUTR to bring high-fidelity AI to consumers and help build agents that people can truly depend on," said Mr. Fozard.

"At FUTR, our key differentiating factor is our use of what we call high-fidelity AI-AI that is tailored to each individual and engineered for reliability, transparency, and real financial outcomes. This approach demands a level of precision and safety few consumer AI companies have attempted. Damian is the perfect person to help bring this core technology to life. His experience in safety-critical AI and his guidance will accelerate our roadmap as we continue to scale," said Alex McDougall, President of The FUTR Corporation.

FUTR's AI Agent App is focused on putting money back in consumer's wallets through a unique data monetization rewards system, personalized offers as well as agent-driven smart payment management. The FUTR AI Agent App will allow Enterprises to get rewarded for contributing consented Consumer data to the Agent and also allow Brands to leverage this data to improve personalization and customer acquisition.

