

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested an Afghan terrorist who was released into the U.S. during the previous administration.



The U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that Jaan Shah Safi, an Afghan national who entered the United States under the Biden administration's 'Operation Allies Welcome' program in 2021, provided support to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan, or ISIS-K. He also provided weapons to his father who is a commander of a militia group in Afghanistan.



ICE agents arrested Safi in Waynesboro, Virginia, on Wednesday.



Safi applied for Temporary Protected Status but his application was terminated once Secretary Noem ended TPS for Afghans.



'This terrorist was arrested miles from our nation's capital where our brave National Guard heroes, Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe, were shot just days ago by another unvetted Afghan terrorist brought into our country,' said Secretary Kristi Noem. He alleged that the Biden administration created one of the worst national security crises in American history by letting into the country nearly 190,000 unvetted Afghan aliens 'only determining who they were and their intentions when they were already on American soil.'



The Trump administration halted Afghan refugee resettlement and suspended entry of Afghan nationals.



This marks the third arrest in less than a week of an Afghan terrorist released into the country under Operation Allies Welcome.



On November 25, Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was arrested by local authorities and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force for making bomb threats in Fort Worth, Texas. Alokozay posted a video of himself on TikTok indicating he was building a bomb targeting the Fort Worth area.



On November 26, Rahmanullah Lakanwal committed a? terror and ambush-style attack on two National Guard members blocks away from the White House.



