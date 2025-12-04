Grid Metals Corp.: Grid Metals Reports Best Intercept to Date at Falcon West Cesium Project of 16.5% Cs2O over 3.45m

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) ("Grid" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional high-grade cesium assays from the Lucy South target zone at its 100%-owned Falcon West cesium property (the "Property"). The current drill program is defining a high-grade near surface zone of pollucite-hosted cesium mineralization. Cesium is a globally scarce critical metal vital to a number of emerging high-tech applications. It was recently classified as a critical metal by Canada and the United States.

Program Highlights

High-grade cesium intercepts, including 4.0m at 10.4 % Cs2O with 1.2m at 27.1% Cs2O (LU25-08) and 3.45m at 16.8% Cs2O (LU25-09), are amongst the highest Cs2O drill intercepts reported globally, in recent years.

Reported drill holes confirm near surface high-grade pollucite-hosted cesium mineralization as well as high-grade lithium and rubidium . Pollucite is a highly sought-after cesium mineral that is the principal feedstock for cesium chemical production.

Drilling is targeting the southeastern part of the Lucy pegmatite where it forms a flat-lying, near surface and highly fractionated LCT-type (lithium-cesium- and tantalum-enriched) pegmatite that is approximately ten (10) metres thick. A total of 67 drill holes (3,035 metres) were completed in the first phase of the program. Assay results from the remaining 56 drill holes are pending.

High-grade cesium intercepts are now defined over a strike length of approximately 100 metres, and the cesium enrichment trend remains open in multiple directions, with phase 2 of the drilling campaign expected to commence in mid-January, 2026.

Table 1: Analytical Results for Drill Holes LU25-06 to LU25-11, Lucy South cesium target. See Appendix for hole locations. Note the true thickness for each interval reported is estimated to represent between 90% and 100% of the reported interval lengths.

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Cs2O

(%) Li2O

(%) Rb2O

(%) Ta2O5

(ppm) Comments LU25-06 19.30 25.75 6.45 1.91 0.63 0.99 180 Li-Cs-Rb-Ta Enriched Section inc. 22.77 25.75 2.98 3.73 0.98 0.48 370 Pollucite-rich Section with 22.77 24.15 1.38 7.16 1.70 0.48 210 Pollucite-rich Section LU25-07 19.90 22.76 2.86 0.48 0.83 0.66 201 Li-Cs-Rb-Ta Enriched Section inc. 20.66 20.85 0.19 4.76 1.82 0.23 186 Pollucite-rich Section LU25-08 21.76 30.90 9.14 4.69 0.59 0.30 136 Li-Cs-Rb-Ta Enriched Section inc. 21.76 25.80 4.04 10.42 0.76 0.30 5 Pollucite-rich Section with 21.76 23.00 1.24 27.09 0.27 0.77 2 Pollucite-rich Section and 25.30 25.80 0.50 16.52 1.74 0.49 20 Pollucite-rich Section LU25-09 14.60 29.55 14.95 3.96 0.55 0.29 65 Li-Cs-Rb Enriched Section inc. 15.55 19.00 3.45 16.79 0.86 0.69 17 Pollucite-rich Section LU25-10 43.78 50.24 6.46 0.11 2.42 0.33 243 Li-Rb-Ta Enriched Section inc. 44.90 48.17 3.27 0.04 3.64 0.06 280 Li-rich Section LU25-11 31.50 44.32 12.82 0.04 0.89 0.18 48 Li-Rb-Ta Enriched Section inc. 40.56 42.82 2.26 0.04 3.17 0.15 52 Li-rich Section

Figure 1: Map of Lucy South target area with interpreted pierce points into the top of the flat-lying Lucy LCT pegmatite projected to surface for holes LU25-01 to LU25-11 and previous holes completed in this area The initial target area is outlined in black.

Drill Results Discussion

Highlights from the second batch of assays (holes 6-11) include 4.04 metres with 10.4% Cs2O and 0.76% Li2O (LU25-08; from 21.8 metres) and 3.45 metres at 16.8% Cs2O and 0.86% Li2O (LU25-09; from 15.6 metres).The highest-grade intercept to date in the program was a sub-interval of 1.24m grading 27.1% Cs2O in drill hole LU25-08.

The initial phase of the current drill program focused on defining the distribution of pollucite within a 150m x 40m near surface target area (Figure 1) using closely-spaced drill hole pierce points into the southeastern part of the Lucy pegmatite.All holes reported to date have intersected a highly fractionated section of the Lucy pegmatite including variably developed subzones enriched in cesium (pollucite +/- mica, feldspar), lithium (spodumene +/- lepidolite), rubidium (feldspar and mica) and tantalum (tantalite). Pollucite, where present, is typically concentrated in the middle of the pegmatite.

The pollucite-enriched part of the southeastern target area is fully open to the north for a distance of over 100 metres and is partly open to the northwest and southeast. Phase 2 of the current drilling program is expected to commence in January and will focus on these adjoining, high potential areas.

Project and Cesium Overview

The Falcon West Cesium Project is one of only three known high-grade cesium exploration projects under development globally. Cesium-rich pollucite ore can be crushed and ore sorted to a high-value pollucite concentrate which is the principal feedstock for cesium chemical production. As such, the capital intensity of producing a high-grade cesium concentrate from near surface material could be extremely low as a conventional mill and tailings facility would not be required.

Cesium is an extremely high-value material with the current price of cesium carbonate trading for US$218,000/t1, approximately twenty times the value of lithium carbonate. Its unique properties mean it has a wide variety of industrial applications in the oil and gas, optical, medical and next-generation solar industries.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The Company's ongoing exploration program at the Falcon West lithium property is being supervised by Dave Peck, P.Geo. Grid Metals applies best practice quality assurance and quality control ("QAQC") protocols on all of its exploration programs. For the current program, all core was logged and sampled at the Company's core facility located on its Makwa nickel property. Generally, 1.0 metre sample lengths were used. Samples were bagged and tagged and then transported by secure carrier to the Activation Laboratories facility in Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analysis for lithium, cesium, rubidium, tantalum and selected major and trace element abundances using a sodium peroxide fusion total digestion method followed by ICP-OES and ICP-MS analysis. The Company is using two rare metal certified reference materials ("CRMs") and an analytical blank for the program to monitor analytical accuracy and check for cross contamination between samples. The blank and CRM results for the reported intervals were determined to fall within the accepted range of deviation from the certified values.

Dr. Dave Peck, P.Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

1 SMM pricing, China VAT excluded as of November 2025

About Grid Metals Corp.

Grid Metals is focused on exploration and development in southeastern Manitoba with four key projects in the Bird River area.

The Makwa Property (Ni-Cu-PGM-Co), which is subject to an Option and Joint Venture Agreement with Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"). Teck can earn up to a 70% interest in Makwa by incurring a total of CAD$17.3 million, comprising project expenditures (CAD$15.7 million) and cash payments or equity participation (CAD$1.6 million) with Grid. Makwa is located on the south arm of the Bird River Greenstone Belt. The Mayville Property (Cu-Ni) is located on the north arm of the Bird River Greenstone Belt. The property is owned subject to a minority interest. The project contains a NI 43-101 compliant open pit resource of 32 million tonnes grading 0.61% CuEq. The Falcon West Property (Li-Cs) is located 110 km east of Winnipeg along the Trans-Canada highway and contains highly anomalous cesium values including 3.0 m at 14.0% Cs2O and 3.5 m at 16.8% Cs2O. The Donner Property (Li-Cs) is adjacent to the Mayville Property, and Grid owns 75% of the project. The project contains a NI 43-101 compliant resource of 6.8 million tonnes grading 1.39% Li2O.

All of the Company's southeastern Manitoba projects are located on the ancestral lands of the Sagkeeng First Nation with whom the Company maintains an Exploration Agreement.

Appendix: Drill hole specifications. Collar coordinates are based on the NAD 83 datum and the UTM Zone 15N projection.

Drill Hole Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth (°) Dip

(°) LU25-06 321676 5502680 327.4 42 0 -90 LU25-07 321676 5502680 327.4 30 15 -72 LU25-08 321676 5502680 327.4 36 215 -65 LU25-09 321676 5502680 327.4 39 280 -65 LU25-10 321650 5502586 333.1 60 315 -45 LU25-11 321650 5502586 333.1 72 315 -60

