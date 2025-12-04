Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (OTCQB: HNTRF) (FSE: 6RH) (the "Company" or "Gold Hunter") is pleased to announce the interpretation results of the first-ever district-scale helicopter-borne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM Plus) geophysical survey conducted across the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland.

Geological Context: A District-Scale Opportunity

The Great Northern Project shares striking geological similarities to the province's largest gold deposit, the Valentine Gold Project (Equinox Gold), located to the south. The Great Northern Project is characterized by:

A Major Controlling Fault: Just as the Valentine Gold Project's claim controls 30km of the Valentine Lake Shear Zone, the Great Northern Project controls 35km of the Doucers Valley Fault. In both cases, these massive structures run through the properties and are interpreted as the primary fluid conduit for gold mineralization.

Ideal Structural Traps: The project features Proterozoic granite contacts with younger sedimentary formations. This specific geological contact creates "traps" for gold deposition, a geological setting analogous to the most significant discoveries in Newfoundland.

Proven Mineralization: The district hosts "Orogenic-style" gold deposits. This system creates multiple repeating gold zones along the fault, evident in the Company's Thor Deposit, Rattling Brook, and the past-producing Browning Mine.

Untapped Potential: While Valentine has entered into production (first gold pour in Q3 2025), Great Northern represents an early-stage exploration opportunity positioned for discovery. Much of the fault line has been historically underexplored due to fragmented ownership and a lack of modern geophysics.

Figures 1.a (left) Provincial Geology (GSC Maps 156, 159, 160) and property showings and 1.b (right) Total magnetic intensity grid from 2025 Geotech Airborne Survey.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8550/276910_goldhunter12042025fig1.jpg

Survey Interpretation: Defining the Path to Discovery

This survey represents the first time a VTEM and magnetic survey has been applied to the Great Northern Project in its current district-scale package. The survey covered the entirety of the claim blocks with 100-metre line spacing. This provides a cohesive subsurface view that has allowed the Company to identify two primary opportunities for value creation:

Resource Expansion Potential (Connecting the Zones) The high-resolution magnetic data suggests that historically fragmented zones - specifically in the Viking-Thor-Asgard confluence - where drilling to date has not tested the structures fully, nor tested where they appear to coalesce,have excellent expansion potential.

Structural Continuity : The survey reveals magnetic lows consistent with faults and other structural breaks, delineating these known zones and then connecting to the NE, where limited drilling has not transected the interpreted structures sufficiently. This implies that the mineralization identified in historic drilling may extend and has the opportunity to test additional, previously undrilled and unidentified secondary structures.

Drill-Ready Targets: These newly defined structural links provide immediate targets for step-out drilling, aiming to connect individual zones into a larger, cohesive resource footprint.

Regional Exploration Upside (New Discovery Targets) Beyond the main corridor and previously delineated structures, the survey has illuminated the district's wider potential, identifying multiple high-priority anomalies along splays of the Doucers Valley Fault.

Parallel Trends : The data highlights several undrilled structural trends that share the same geophysical characteristics (magnetic signatures) as the Company's known mineralization.

Pristine Targets: These features represent "blind" targets in areas with no historical drilling, validating the Company's thesis that the district hosts multiple repeating gold-bearing structures parallel to the main fault.

Figures 2.a & 2.b: First vertical derivative magnetic product. Regional view showing additional structural complexity on the property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8550/276910_goldhunter12042025fig2.jpg

Figure 3: Detailed view of the Thor Deposit area. The magnetic data (first vertical derivative magnetic grid shown) highlights new structural trends, connecting to the northeast and cross-cutting lineaments. Note: Geophysical trends and lineaments are interpreted targets and require drilling to test for the presence of mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8550/276910_goldhunter12042025fig3.jpg

Advanced Structural Analysis: The First Vertical Derivative

This dataset has proven particularly insightful for identifying internal structural geometries within the plutonic rocks across the western extent of the property. Specifically, the data highlights clear NNE-trending structures parallel to the Viking and Viking North zones, as well as cross-cutting splays between these known and new structures.

Similar magnetic signatures are observed in the Incinerator and Furnace trends, giving a slightly different orientation than previously interpreted and extending these trends to the WSW. The new data also reveals additional prospective structures, previously unrecognized, which are roughly parallel to the Viking and Viking north trends to the south.

Sean Kingsley, President and CEO of Gold Hunter, stated:

"This survey has fundamentally changed how we view the Great Northern Project. We are no longer looking at isolated historic showings; the geophysical data indicates robust structural networks that likely link these areas.

These results show us that the structures hosting our known gold zones appear to continue into the undrilled gaps between them, offering a clear opportunity to expand the footprint of mineralization. Simultaneously, we are seeing new, parallel structures light up regionally that look identical to our known mineralization. We look forward to drill-testing these high-potential targets."

About the Great Northern Project

The Great Northern Project is a district-scale land package situated in the White Bay area of Newfoundland. The Project is a consolidation of the Company's 100% owned mineral licenses and claims under an option agreement with Magna Terra Minerals Inc., whereby Gold Hunter may acquire the remaining 100% interest upon a final payment due in June 2026. This consolidation unites a fractured historic district into a single, cohesive exploration opportunity along the prolific Doucers Valley Fault.

Qualified Person

This news release, along with all scientific and technical information, has been reviewed and approved by Rory Kutlouglu, B.Sc., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is the consulting technical lead for Gold Hunter.

About Gold Hunter Resources Inc.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to acquiring and advancing high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company employs a data-driven exploration strategy, merging modern techniques with historical data to unlock district-scale opportunities. The Great Northern Project, covering 26,237 hectares and over 35 kilometres of strike length along the prospective Doucers Valley Fault Structure, is the Company's flagship asset. Within the Doucers Valley Fault, there's been identified 50km+ potential splays and secondary faults with known mineralization and potential for additional mineralization. Gold Hunter is committed to responsible exploration, stakeholder engagement, and creating long-term shareholder value.

