Deutsche Börse Group and Kraken (Payward Inc.) are joining forces combining regulated infrastructure with crypto-native expertise to deliver frictionless institutional access.

The partnership encompasses regulated crypto, tokenized markets and derivatives, as well as enhanced liquidity for institutional clients across geographies.

Kraken, one of the world's longest-standing, most liquid and secure cryptocurrency platforms, and Deutsche Börse Group, one of the world's leading financial market infrastructures, today announced a strategic partnership to create unified access across traditional and digital asset markets.

Effective immediately, the two firms will leverage their complementary capabilities to bridge traditional financial markets and the digital asset economy. Spanning trading, custody, settlement, collateral management, and tokenized assets, the partnership will unlock a new range of enhanced products and services that deliver frictionless access to both ecosystems, creating a holistic experience for institutional clients.

In the first phase of the partnership, Kraken will integrate directly with 360T, a Deutsche Börse Group subsidiary and one of the world's largest foreign-exchange trading venues. The integration will give Kraken clients access to competitive, bank-grade FX liquidity through one of the deepest global liquidity pools available, significantly improving fiat on- and off-ramp efficiency while ensuring institutional-grade execution and reliability.

The partnership will also leverage Kraken Embed to expand institutional crypto access across Deutsche Börse Group's network. Together, the companies will develop advanced white-label solutions enabling banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions to offer secure, compliant crypto trading and custody services to clients across Europe and the U.S.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the two companies plan to make Eurex-listed derivatives available to trade on Kraken, broadening access to Europe's largest regulated futures and options marketplace. The collaboration will also allow Deutsche Börse Group clients to trade cryptocurrencies and derivatives via Crypto Finance, as well as through Kraken's exchange, to service enhanced end-client models, while leveraging Clearstream and Crypto Finance, both Deutsche Börse Group subsidiaries, for custody.

Kraken and Deutsche Börse Group will also work together to integrate xStocks within 360X's ecosystem, significantly expanding the reach of one of the most widely adopted tokenized equity standards globally. In addition, Deutsche Börse Group and Kraken will work to enable the distribution of securities held in custody at Clearstream in a tokenized form to Kraken's client base.

The partnership also establishes a framework for geographical access: Kraken will offer its U.S. capabilities to Deutsche Börse Group's institutional clients seeking exposure to crypto and tokenized assets, while Deutsche Börse Group will provide its European infrastructure and services to Kraken's global client base. This two-way integration underscores the shared vision to connect traditional and digital markets seamlessly.

"Our partnership with Deutsche Börse Group demonstrates what happens when two infrastructures designed for scale and trust intersect," said Arjun Sethi, Co-CEO of Kraken. "By linking traditional and digital markets across a wide range of asset classes, we're building a holistic foundation for the next generation of financial innovation: defined by efficiency, openness, and client access."

Stephan Leithner, CEO of Deutsche Börse Group emphasized: "This collaboration with Kraken is a great strategic fit for Deutsche Börse Group. It underscores our ongoing commitment to shaping the future of financial markets by combining the trust and resilience of our regulated infrastructure with the innovation of the digital asset ecosystem. Across our entire value this partnership will further enhance our support for institutional clients in the digital asset era and pave the way for digital capital markets."

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 450 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken's suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken Onchain and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

About Deutsche Börse Group

As an international exchange organization and innovative market infrastructure provider, Deutsche Börse Group ensures that capital markets are fair, transparent, reliable, and stable. With its wide range of products, services, and technologies, the Group organizes safe and efficient markets for sustainable economies.

Its business areas cover the entire financial market transaction process chain. This includes the provision of indices, data, software, SaaS, and analytical solutions, as well as admission, trading, and clearing. Additionally, it comprises services for funds, the settlement and custody of financial instruments, and the management of collateral and liquidity. As a technology company, the Group develops state-of-the-art IT solutions and offers IT systems worldwide.

With nearly 16,000 employees, the Group is headquartered in the financial center of Frankfurt/Rhine-Main and has a strong global presence in locations such as Luxembourg, Prague, Cork, London, Copenhagen, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Sydney.

For more information about Deutsche Börse Group, please visit Deutsche Börse Group

