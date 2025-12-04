Plug Power, Inc.: Plug Power Signs Letter of Intent with Hy2gen for 5MW PEM Electrolyzer Supporting France's Hydrogen Roadmap at Sunrhyse Green Hydrogen Project

Agreement advances renewable, RFNBO-certified hydrogen production in southern France.

Partnership supports logistics and mobility decarbonization across the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region.

Project expands Plug's European footprint through collaboration with Hy2gen on green hydrogen solutions.





SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Dec. 04, 2025for a 5MW PEM electrolyzer to be installed at Sunrhyse , Hy2gen's flagship hydrogen production project in Signes, France.

Hy2gen is a world-leading company in developing, financing, building, and operating plants for RFNBO-certified hydrogen production. The LOI lays the foundation for collaboration between Plug Power and Hy2gen to advance hydrogen use in southern France. Plug will support the transport and distribution of hydrogen produced at Sunrhyse and continue expanding its turnkey hydrogen forklift solutions for logistics bases across the region.

The LOI builds on Plug and Hy2gen's growing collaboration across Europe and North America, including Hy2gen's Project Courant in Québec, Canada, which includes a large-scale electrolyzer and aims to reach Final Investment Decision (FID) before 2027. Together, the companies are developing a global framework for renewable hydrogen production and distribution to accelerate the energy transition across key international markets.

"Expanding RFNBO-certified hydrogen production in France marks another important step in Plug's European growth strategy," said Jose Luis Crespo, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Plug. "With the Sunrhyse project, we're supporting the development of local hydrogen ecosystems that can serve logistics, transport, and industrial users across southern France while advancing the region's decarbonization goals."

"Sunrhyse represents a major milestone in France's hydrogen transition," said Cyril Dufau-Sansot, CEO, Hy2gen. "Through this partnership with Plug Power, we are demonstrating how renewable hydrogen can scale quickly and provide a foundation for long-term, sustainable growth."

Plug's contribution to the Sunrhyse project reinforces the company's broader European strategy, which includes ongoing hydrogen production and supply operations in Germany and the Netherlands. Together, Plug and Hy2gen are paving the way for a more connected and resilient hydrogen network across Europe.

About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers-advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 285 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, capable of producing 40 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com .

