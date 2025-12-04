Royal Philips: Philips reiterates timing of 2026 outlook

December 4, 2025

Amsterdam, the Netherlands -Royal Philips(NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today reaffirmed that its 2026 outlook will be issued as planned on February 10, in line with the company's previously communicated schedule.

As previously guided, the company expects continued performance improvement with sequential comparable sales growth, expanded margins (despite tariff headwinds) and strong cashflow. The company continues to expect comparative sales growth to accelerate sequentially in 2026 towards mid-single-digit growth in line with the current trajectory and supported by continued solid order momentum. This is in line with performance in the last four consecutive quarters.

The company has not released any early view of its forthcoming guidance. Yesterday at an industry conference, in answer to a question, the company confirmed that sequential acceleration towards mid-single-digit growth continues to be its expectation and noted this does not imply doubling growth every single year in the company's multi-year trajectory.

Philips will share its outlook as part of its planned disclosure on February 10.

