

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $282.66 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $196.53 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $10.649 billion from $10.183 billion last year.



Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $282.66 Mln. vs. $196.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $10.649 Bln vs. $10.183 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.30 to $6.50



