

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corporation (LKQ) has commenced a process to explore the potential sale of its Specialty segment. The Specialty segment is a distributor of automotive, RV and marine parts and accessories in North America. LKQ has engaged Bank of America as financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz as legal counsel to assist with the process.



'This review aligns with our ongoing strategy to simplify our portfolio and concentrate on our core segments. We recently demonstrated our commitment to this strategy with the successful sale of our Self-Service segment,' said Justin Jude, President and CEO.



