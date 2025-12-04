In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ) - up 109% at $14.87 Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI) - up 24% at $2.51 Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (CBIO) - up 22% at $16.46 Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) - up 12% at $38.65 JX Luxventure Group Inc. (JXG) - up 9% at $4.22 Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (CEP) - up 8% at $12.88 Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) - up 8% at $2.49 Anbio Biotechnology (

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:25 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases: