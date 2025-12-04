AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP: Aeonian Resources Announces Private Placement Extension

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Aeonian Resources Corp. ("Aeonian" or the "Company") (TSXV:ALTN) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 20, 2025, the Company will extend its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 30,000,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.05 per share and up to 12,500,000 non-flow-through units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.04 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. The Company will now close the Offering on December 19, 2025, subject to the TSX Venture Exchange.

Each NFT Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company ("NFT Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("NFT Warrant"). Each NFT Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.07 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Each FT Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company ("FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant ("NFT Warrant"). Each NFT Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.07 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The FT Shares are intended to qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that are intended to qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as those terms are defined in the Tax Act, which the Company intends to renounce to the purchasers of the FT Shares.

Completion of the Offering is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals. Finders' fees may be paid in connection with the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the Closing Date.

The proceeds from the FT Offering will be used to advance the Company's exploration activities and continue unlocking value at the Koocanusa Property in British Columbia. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the NFT Offering for general working capital.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Management Change

The Company announces that Dan Martino will join the team, effective immediately, as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) replacing Andrea Yuan. Mrs. Yuan was instrumental in guiding the team through the RTO process and was a positive influence on the team.

Mr. Martino is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with 15 years' experience currently providing CFO and Financial Reporting Consulting services through DBM CPA Inc., to companies listed on Canadian stock exchanges within the clean technology and mineral resource sectors. Mr. Martino had previously spent several years in assurance services for public companies at Davidson & Company LLP. He obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree at Simon Fraser University in 2010, and his CPA, CA designation in 2013.

About Aeonian Resources Corp.

Aeonian Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering the next generation of copper deposits in British Columbia. Its flagship Koocanusa Copper Project lies within the Purcell Basin, part of the same geological belt that hosts major sediment-hosted copper deposits across the border in Montana. Aeonian has outlined a 50 km copper corridor with multiple drill ready targets supported by strong geochemical and geophysical data. With multi year permits, active Indigenous partnerships, and a disciplined, science-driven approach, Aeonian is well positioned for near term copper discovery in a Tier 1 jurisdiction. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.aeonianresources.com.

info@aeonianresources.com

Telephone: +1 (604) 349 2090

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Aeonian within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities.

