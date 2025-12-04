Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE), a global leader in Specialty Materials, and Semcorp, a global leading manufacturer of lithium-ion battery separators, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating innovation in battery separator technologies and supporting Semcorp in its international expansion.

As part of this strategic partnership, Arkema will provide high value-added solutions and technical support to bolster the deployment of Semcorp's high-performance separators in key global markets, ranging from Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage Systems to Consumer Electronics. This collaboration also aims to support joint development initiatives focused on next-generation separators, leveraging both companies' innovative solutions to enhance performance and safety.

Separators play a critical role in battery systems by preventing short circuits between the anode and cathode while facilitating ionic transport. Their design and material properties directly improve battery safety, efficiency, thermal stability, and lifespan.

With decades of expertise in Specialty Materials, Arkema is a long-standing supplier of high-performance products to the battery industry. Its portfolio for separators, including Kynar PVDF and IncellionTM acrylic-based solutions, is designed to meet the growing demand for safer, more efficient, and durable lithium-ion batteries, essential to the transition toward electric mobility and renewable energy storage.

Semcorp, headquartered in China and serving major battery manufacturers worldwide, aims to benefit from this collaboration by advancing the development of cutting-edge separators that are vital to the safety and reliability of next-generation battery systems.

"Building on Arkema's longstanding legacy of innovation in advanced materials for battery technologies, the strategic collaboration with our partner Semcorp is essential to driving technological breakthroughs and securing long-term leadership in a rapidly evolving industry", said Thierry Le Hénaff, Chairman and CEO of Arkema.

"We are greatly honored to establish a strategic partnership with Arkema", said Tony Xiaohua Li, CEO of Semcorp. "As a core component for battery safety and energy efficiency, technological advancement in separators is key to the high-quality development of the new energy industry. Arkema has deep expertise in advanced materials, particularly its high-end material technologies represented by Kynar PVDF, which highly complement our long-standing specialization in separator manufacturing and provide a solid foundation for technological breakthroughs. This collaboration will not only accelerate the development of high-performance separators and their expansion into global markets, but also strengthen the leading positions of both parties in the industry. We look forward to working together to develop safer and more efficient separator products, jointly driving the transformation of clean transportation and energy storage

This MoU marks a significant step forward in strengthening the global battery ecosystem and reinforces Arkema and Semcorp's commitment to enabling cleaner mobility and energy solutions through advanced materials.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2024, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around 9.5 billion in 2024, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,150 employees worldwide.

