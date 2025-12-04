Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) today unveiled Team USA's Opening and Closing Ceremony Parade uniforms for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. This milestone marks Ralph Lauren's 10th consecutive Games outfitting Team USA a legacy built over nearly two decades of dressing the nation's finest athletes for the pinnacle of sport.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204355883/en/

Ralph Lauren Team USA Opening Ceremony Uniform Milano Cortina 2026

"Ralph Lauren has had the immense privilege of outfitting Team USA for nearly 20 years, and the significance and sheer magnitude of dressing our nation's incredible athletes on the most dramatic stage in sport as they pursue their lifelong dreams is an honor that never fades. Our design philosophy has always been about creating dreams and telling stories through style, and these uniforms, both timeless and modern, reflect the passion, optimism, and relentless pursuit of excellence that embody the American spirit. With Milan one of the great fashion capitals as this year's backdrop, we sought to honor the city's creative spirit while staying true to the enduring style that defines Ralph Lauren," said David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer, Ralph Lauren Corporation.

"Excellence and determination define the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams, and Ralph Lauren has been a great partner in elevating that story through timeless design, a deep commitment to craftsmanship, and a spirit of innovation that mirrors the ambition of Team USA. Their work has celebrated the identity of Team USA for almost two decades, capturing the spirit of the athletes and giving them a great sense of pride as they represent the United States on the global stage," said Sarah Hirshland, CEO, U.S. Olympic Paralympic Committee.

TEAM USA'S OPENING AND CLOSING CEREMONY UNIFORMS

The Opening Ceremony uniform features a statement winter-white wool coat with heritage-inspired wooden toggles, an iconic American flag intarsia wool turtleneck sweater and tailored wool trousers.

The Closing Ceremony uniform draws inspiration from vintage ski racing kits, featuring a sporty and modern color-blocked puffer jacket with bold Team USA graphics and a wool turtleneck sweater in a patriotic color palette, paired with a crisp white utility pant.

Both looks are completed with red, white and blue intarsia knit hats and mittens, a leather belt and brown suede alpine boots with spirited red laces. Each item in the uniforms is proudly manufactured in the United States.

THE TEAM USA COLLECTION

In addition to the uniforms, Ralph Lauren's Team USA Collection offers a range of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children that reflects the sophisticated style and bold energy of the Winter Games. Anchored in a red, white and blue palette, the collection features striking graphics and refined details across sporty silhouettes. Standout pieces include a leather shearling jacket embroidered with Team USA graphics, a range of both statement and iconic sweaters, a selection of puffer styles, unique printed fleece outerwear and heritage hockey-inspired silhouettes.

The Ralph Lauren Team USA Collection will be available for purchase beginning December 4 in select U.S. Ralph Lauren retail stores, in select department stores, and online at Ralphlauren.com and TeamUSAShop.com. In Italy, the collection will be exclusively available in Ralph Lauren retail stores in Milan and Rome and for a limited time at a special Ralph Lauren Pop-Up Shop at the Rosapetra Hotel in Cortina during the Olympic Games.

Ralph Lauren's continued partnership with the U.S. Olympic Paralympic Properties as an official outfitter of Team USA complements the Company's prestigious portfolio of global sporting events and properties across golf and tennis. Each provides a unique canvas to highlight groundbreaking innovation, showcase iconic fashion and connect with passionate fans around the world.

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of luxury lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For nearly 60 years, Ralph Lauren has sought to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style. Its reputation and distinctive image have been developed across a wide range of products, brands, distribution channels and international markets. The Company's brand names which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children and Chaps, among others constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, visit https://corporate.ralphlauren.com

ABOUT USOPC

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee serves as both the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States. The USOPC is focused on protecting, supporting and empowering America's athletes, and is responsible for fielding U.S. teams for the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games, and serving as the steward of the Olympic and Paralympic movements in the U.S. For more information, visit TeamUSA.com. For more information on Team USA athlete benefits and resources, visit USOPC.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204355883/en/

Contacts:

PRESS CONTACTS



Lindsay Knoll

Lindsay.Knoll@RalphLauren.com



Maggie Senesac

Maggie.Senesac@RalphLauren.com