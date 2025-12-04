

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TKOMY) on Thursday reported the November sales results for its property and casualty insurance unit, Tokio Marine & Nichido.



Total premiums rose 6% in November to JPY 210.7 billion, driven by strong growth in auto and fire insurance.



Auto premiums increased 8.9% year-on-year to JPY 98.142 billion, while fire insurance surged 13.6% to JPY 43.45 billion. CALI fell 4.5%, marine declined 2.0%, and other lines excluding personal accident slipped 3.6%.



For the fiscal year to date, cumulative premiums totaled JPY 1.826 trillion, up 3.6% from a year earlier.



