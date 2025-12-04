Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - 37 Capital Inc. (CSE: JJJ) ("37 Capital" or the "Company"). The Company is assessing its plan for its Extra High mineral property in 2026. It has also engaged a consultant to look for other mining projects of merit.

In addition, the Company has been in advanced negotiations to take a small minority interest in a blockchain tokenization software platform. The platform would allow the tokenization of a diverse range of assets including mining projects. While the Company is hopeful a transaction will materialize, there is no certainty that one will occur.

The Company has closed its non-brokered private placement announced on September 26, 2025, which raised gross proceeds of $221,875.

On Behalf of the Board of 37 Capital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

Jake H. Kalpakian,

President and CEO

