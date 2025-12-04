Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is proud to announce that its President, Dr. Thomas Mumford, has been named the recipient of the 2025 Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award for excellence in prospecting and mineral exploration in British Columbia and/or Yukon.

Dr. Mumford is being recognized for his leadership and technical expertise in the discovery and advancement of Scottie Resources' Blueberry Contact Zone, located in Northwest British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle. What started as a conceptual geological model has rapidly evolved into a high-grade gold discovery with more than 1.5 kilometres of strike length defined to date-and remains open for expansion.

"We are extremely proud of Thomas and this well-deserved recognition by AME," said Brad Rourke, CEO of Scottie Resources. "His role in the discovery of the Blueberry Contact Zone has transformed Scottie Resources into a leading exploration story in the Golden Triangle and set the stage for significant growth. This award speaks to his vision, perseverance, and the calibre of our entire technical team."

The H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award is one of AME's highest honours, presented annually to individuals who have made significant contributions to mineral discovery and exploration success in Western Canada. Dr. Mumford will formally receive the award during the AME Roundup 2026 Industry Gala & Awards Ceremony in Vancouver.

"This recognition reflects the dedication and energy of the full Scottie exploration team-both past and present-who have worked tirelessly to unlock the potential of the Blueberry Contact Zone," commented Thomas Mumford. "We are still in the early chapters of this story, and I'm excited for what lies ahead as we continue to grow and advance this exceptional discovery."

The Company extends its congratulations to all 2025 AME Award recipients for their contributions to advancing mineral exploration and responsible development across Canada.

