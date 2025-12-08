Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to announce The Company has filed on SEDAR+ the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), previously announced on October 28, 2025 and completed by Tetra Tech Canada, Inc. ("Tetra Tech") for the Scottie Gold Mine project in British Columbia, Canada.

The Report, entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Scottie Gold Mine Project" was independently prepared by Tetra Tech of Vancouver, BC, Canada in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has an effective date of October 28, 2025. All dollar ($) amounts in this news release are in Canadian dollars ($) unless otherwise indicated. Scottie Gold Mine Preliminary Economic Assessment Base Case assumes a gold price of US$2600/troy ounce ("oz") and a US$/CAD$ exchange rate of 0.72:1.00.

PEA Highlights - Scottie Gold Mine Project (for full details, see Company news release dated October 28, 2025)

Robust Direct-Ship Ore ("DSO") development scenario with strong economics and leverage to current gold prices

After-tax NPV(5%): $215.8M at US$2,600/oz gold $668.3M at US$4,200/oz gold

Optional toll-milling scenario utilizing potential excess mill capacity at Premier could significantly enhance value (no agreement currently in place) After-tax NPV(5%) increases to: $380.1M at US$2,600/oz gold $831.7M at US$4,200/oz gold

Initial capital cost: $128.6M

Average annual production: ~65,400 oz gold over a 7-year mine life

After-tax payback period: 1.7 years (standalone DSO case at US$2,600/oz gold) 0.9 years under the toll-milling scenario at US$2,600/oz gold



The PEA and summary above, is preliminary in nature and includes the use of inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable then to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.

Qualified Persons

The Independent Qualified Persons, as defined in NI 43-101 for the PEA are Hassan Ghaffari, P. Eng., M.A.Sc., Jianhui (John) Huang, PhD, P. Eng. from Tetra Tech, and Damian Gregory, P. Eng. from Snowden Optiro, and Sue Bird, P. Eng. from Moose Mountain Technical Services.

Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo., President of the Company and a non-independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie Resources holds 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category), highlighting the potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralization around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.

In parallel, Scottie is evaluating a potential Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) scenario at the Scottie Gold Mine. With permits in hand, a 10,000-tonne bulk sample is underway. This initiative provides an opportunity to collect key geotechnical and metallurgical data while assessing a low-capex path to potential near-term revenue through toll milling or third-party processing. This DSO concept does not imply a production decision but reflects the optionality embedded in Scottie's portfolio.

