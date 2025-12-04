Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to report the completion of demobilization and 2,733 metres (m) of diamond drilling within 8 drill holes at the Bertha Target, within the Company's 332 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project in south-central British Columbia. Drilling has successfully tested approximately 400 metres of strike-length and nearly 900 metres of down-plunge extent across a moderate-chargeability induced polarization (IP) geophysical anomaly (Figure 1). This anomaly reflects strongly oxidized volcanic and intrusive host rocks, interspersed with shattered picrite, which provides critical local redox boundaries that enhance precipitation of supergene mineralization from copper-bearing fluids.

This first-ever drilling program on the Bertha IP chargeability target was designed to evaluate the strike, down-dip, and down-plunge continuity of the supergene system, which is now confirmed to extend with strong structural controls to greater than 580 metres vertical depth (Figure 1).

The goal of this first-ever drill program was to evaluate the geological context and assess the potential scale of a supergene system potentially comparable to the nearby New Afton Copper-Gold Mine¹, located approximately 28 kilometres to the north-northeast. At New Afton, supergene mineralization typically extends to depths of 400 to 500 metres in the western portion of the ore body and continues beyond 600 metres depth along major long-lived fault and fracture corridors², with the picrite contact serving as a critical structural-lithological boundary; an important control that is likewise well-defined at the Bertha target (see November 19, 2025 news release).

Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO, commented: "The completion of 2,733 metres of drilling across eight drill holes at Bertha represents a major milestone for Torr and has significantly strengthened our confidence in the scale and geological setting of this newly recognized supergene system. We have now confirmed more than 400 metres of strike and close to 900 metres of down-plunge continuity of the system along a strongly structurally controlled corridor; an exceptional outcome for a first-pass drill program. With assays pending for all eight holes, we are eager to share the geological context and clarity that these results will bring to the market as they begin to roll out over the coming months. With full funding for an additional 6,000 metres, Torr plans to return to Bertha following analysis in late Q1 or early Q2 2026 to continue advancing what we believe has the potential to become a significant brand-new copper-gold discovery in the region."

Figure 1. 2025 inverted IP geophysical survey plan and cross-sectional views with select annotated rock grab samples. Note drill sites have been constrained to existing road networks to minimize ground disturbance.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/276895_90b86e57c4ee3859_001full.jpg

Granting of Options

The Company has granted a total of 3,500,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants. The incentive stock options are subject to a four month hold period and may be exercised at a price of $0.21 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant, subject to the terms of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

1Note that the information and comparisons disclosed herein to New Afton are not necessarily indicative of mineralization or assay results at the Bertha Zone or elsewhere across the Kolos Project area.

2Lipske, J.L., Wade, D., Hall, R.D., and Petersen, M.A., 2020. Geology and mineralization of the New Afton Cu-Au alkalic porphyry deposit, Kamloops, British Columbia. In: Sharman, E.R., Land, J.R., and Chapman, J.B., (Eds)., Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Special Volume 57, pp. 648-667.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Kamloops, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. At ALS the samples were digested using Aqua Regia and analyzed via ICP-MS and ICP-AES using a 25g sample aliquot under the ALS code AuME-TL43. The Company follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Kolos Project. Due to the reconnaissance nature of the soil sampling the Company relied on the internal quality assurance quality control ("QA/QC") measures of ALS. Torr Metals detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a non independent qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals, headquartered in Edmonton, AB, is focused on unlocking new copper and gold discovery potential within proven, highly accessible mining districts across Canada, areas with both established infrastructure and a growing need for near-term feed. Torr's 100%-owned, district-scale assets are strategically located for cost-effective, year-round exploration and development. The 275 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project and strategically option 57 km2 Bertha Property, situated in southern British Columbia's prolific Quesnel Terrane, lies just 30 km southeast of the Highland Valley Copper Mine, Canada's largest open-pit copper operation, and 40 km south of the city of Kamloops directly along Highway 5. In northern Ontario, the 261 km² Filion Gold Project covers a virtually unexplored greenstone belt with high-grade orogenic gold potential. It sits just off the Trans-Canada Highway 11, approximately 42 km from Kapuskasing and 202 km by road from the Timmins mining camp, home to world-class operations like Hollinger, McIntyre, and Dome. To learn more, visit Torr Metals online or view company documents via SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Torr Metals Inc.

"Malcolm Dorsey"

Malcolm Dorsey

President, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings, and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276895

SOURCE: Torr Metals Inc.