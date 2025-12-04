

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corporation (BFA, BFB) reported that its second quarter net income was $224 million, down 14% from a year ago. Reported operating income decreased 10% to $305 million, or down 9% on an organic basis. Earnings per share decreased 14% to $0.47. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.48, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Second quarter reported net sales decreased 5% to $1.0 billion, or down 2% on an organic basis.



For fiscal 2026, the company reiterated guidance of: organic net sales decline in the low-single digit range; and organic operating income decline in the low-single digit range.



Shares of Brown-Forman are down 2.8% to $29.25 in pre-market trade on Thursday.



