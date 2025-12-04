Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Alpha-X & Alpha DRK and Montréal Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - TMX Group Limited today announced November 2025 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



November 2025 October 2025 November 2024 Volume 14,208,169,648 18,846,129,482 12,025,217,832 Value $348,072,436,278 $388,951,149,042 $280,339,336,898 Transactions 28,095,632 32,543,664 22,281,813







Daily Averages





Volume 710.4 million 856.6 million 572.6 million Value $17,403.6 million $17,679.6 million $13,349.5 million Transactions 1,404,782 1,479,257 1,061,039

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 151,375,747,288 120,597,202,054 +25.5 Value $3,627,871,623,338 $2,804,748,794,477 +29.3 Transactions 285,714,873 228,153,094 +25.2







Daily Averages





Volume 658.2 million 519.8 million +26.6 Value $15,773.4 million $12,089.4 million +30.5 Transactions 1,242,239 983,419 +26.3

Toronto Stock Exchange



November 2025 October 2025 November 2024 Volume 8,908,413,019 10,276,749,913 7,986,209,101 Value $325,825,113,125 $359,530,835,199 $260,757,004,269 Transactions 23,960,280 27,510,977 19,643,417 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 31,382.78 30,260.74 25,648.00







Daily Averages





Volume 445.4 million 467.1 million 380.3 million Value $16,291.3 million $16,342.3 million $12,417.0 million Transactions 1,198,014 1,250,499 935,401

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 94,811,744,365 79,726,644,440 +18.9 Value $3,376,774,272,102 $2,623,185,280,714 +28.7 Transactions 249,252,023 201,865,709 +23.5







Daily Averages





Volume 412.2 million 343.6 million +20.0 Value $14,681.6 million $11,306.8 million +29.8 Transactions 1,083,704 870,111 +24.5

TSX Venture Exchange *



November 2025 October 2025 November 2024 Volume 4,048,567,315 6,622,291,383 2,864,394,117 Value $3,431,901,111 $6,100,705,074 $1,372,153,132 Transactions 1,591,029 2,567,858 732,906 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 937.34 957.88 614.26







Daily Averages





Volume 202.4 million 301.0 million 136.4 million Value $171.6 million $277.3 million $65.3 million Transactions 79,551 116,721 34,900

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 42,186,902,882 29,840,064,415 +41.4 Value $27,873,172,366 $12,570,761,493 +121.7 Transactions 12,982,885 7,366,880 +76.2







Daily Averages





Volume 183.4 million 128.6 million +42.6 Value $121.2 million $54.2 million +123.7 Transactions 56,447 31,754 +77.8

TSX Alpha Exchange



November 2025 October 2025 November 2024 Volume 1,221,120,861 1,893,812,483 1,154,006,820 Value $18,065,379,256 $22,249,060,790 $17,538,591,868 Transactions 2,430,819 2,314,065 1,841,692







Daily Averages





Volume 61.1 million 86.1 million 55.0 million Value $903.3 million $1,011.3 million $835.2 million Transactions 121,541 105,185 87,700

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 14,013,710,738 10,908,206,902 +28.5 Value $215,249,308,376 $164,990,034,012 +30.5 Transactions 22,450,245 18,512,590 +21.3







Daily Averages





Volume 60.9 million 47.0 million +29.6 Value $935.9 million $711.2 million +31.6 Transactions 97,610 79,796 +22.3

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK



November 2025 October 2025 November 2024 Volume 30,068,453 53,275,703 20,607,794 Value $750,042,786 $1,070,547,979 $671,587,629 Transactions 113,504 150,764 63,798







Daily Averages





Volume 1.5 million 2.4 million 1.0 million Value $37.5 million $48.7 million $32.0 million Transactions 5,675 6,853 3,038

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 363,389,303 122,286,297 +197.2 Value $7,974,870,494 $4,002,718,258 +99.2 Transactions 1,029,720 407,915 +152.4







Daily Averages





Volume 1.6 million 0.5 million +199.7 Value $34.7 million $17.3 million +101.0 Transactions 4,477 1,758 +154.6

Montreal Exchange



November 2025 October 2025 November 2024 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 20,484,351 19,430,481 19,576,991 Open Interest (Contracts) 33,839,881 33,112,659 23,771,795

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume (Contracts) 214,478,368 179,706,965 +19.3 Open Interest (Contracts) 33,839,881 23,771,795 +42.4

*Includes NEX

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of November 30, 2025. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all November trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's and S&P are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276843

SOURCE: TMX Group Limited