Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for November 2025.
TSX welcomed 15 new issuers in November 2025, compared with 51 in the previous month and 14 in November 2024. The new listings were 13 exchange traded products, one mining company and one industrial products & services company. Total financings raised in November 2025 decreased 9% compared to the previous month, but were up 428% compared to November 2024. The total number of financings in November 2025 was 43, compared with 84 in the previous month and 33 in November 2024.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.
There were three new issuers on TSXV in November 2025, compared with six in the previous month and three in November 2024. The new listings were two mining companies and one Capital Pool company. Total financings raised in November 2025 increased 48% compared to the previous month, and were up 297% compared to November 2024. There were 153 financings in November 2025, compared with 133 in the previous month and 106 in November 2024.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for November 2025 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|November 2025
|October 2025
|November 2024
|Issuers Listed
|2,019
|2,019
|1,829
|New Issuers Listed
|15
|51
|14
|IPOs
|13
|39
|12
|Graduates from TSXV
|1
|1
|2
|Issues Listed
|2,683
|2,676
|2,479
|IPO Financings Raised
|$14,888,218
|$974,600,988
|$318,000,155
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$3,194,914,885
|$3,651,517,930
|$487,095,441
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$1,038,639,000
|$42,006,875
|$0
|Total Financings Raised
|$4,248,442,103
|$4,668,125,793
|$805,095,596
|Total Number of Financings
|43
|84
|33
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$6,214,775,374,204
|$6,022,803,523,887
|$5,072,609,200,705
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|291
|141
|+106.4
|IPOs
|255
|127
|+100.8
|Graduates from TSXV
|9
|9
|0.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$2,522,244,466
|$1,322,122,470
|+90.8
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$12,675,180,322
|$11,682,642,864
|+8.5
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$5,060,050,208
|$1,949,272,144
|+159.6
|Total Financings Raised
|$20,257,474,996
|$14,954,037,478
|+35.5
|Total Number of Financings
|550
|394
|+39.6
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$6,214,775,374,204
|$5,072,609,200,705
|+22.5
TSX Venture Exchange**
|November 2025
|October 2025
|November 2024
|Issuers Listed
|1,781
|1,795
|1,873
|New Issuers Listed
|3
|6
|3
|IPOs
|1
|4
|1
|Graduates to TSX
|1
|1
|2
|Issues Listed
|1,842
|1,858
|1,942
|IPO Financings Raised
|$750,000
|$3,705,000
|$3,000,000
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$442,073,816
|$223,478,525
|$148,840,040
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$1,383,810,942
|$1,011,571,573
|$307,712,620
|Total Financings Raised
|$1,826,634,758
|$1,238,755,098
|$459,552,660
|Total Number of Financings
|153
|133
|106
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$134,025,734,488
|$132,098,865,302
|$86,838,098,291
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|36
|46
|-21.7
|IPOs
|11
|12
|-8.3
|Graduates to TSX
|9
|9
|0.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$18,189,685
|$10,587,540
|+71.8
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$1,745,888,916
|$980,426,117
|+78.1
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$6,760,168,109
|$3,223,447,656
|+109.7
|Total Financings Raised
|$8,524,246,710
|$4,214,461,313
|+102.3
|Total Number of Financings
|1,236
|1,062
|+16.4
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$134,025,734,488
|$86,838,098,291
|+54.3
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis.
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during November 2025:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Beyond Oil Ltd.
|BOIL
|CIBC Balanced ETF Portfolio
|CBLN
|CIBC Balanced Growth
|CGRW
|CIBC Conservative ETF Portfolio
|CCON
|Hermès CDR (CAD Hedged)
|HRMS
|L'Oréal CDR (CAD Hedged)
|LORL
|LVMH CDR (CAD Hedged)
|LVMH
|Novo Nordisk CDR (CAD Hedged)
|NOVO
|Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation
|OCG
|Rocklinc Principled Equity ETF
|RKLC
|Sanofi CDR (CAD Hedged)
|SNY
|SavvyShort (-2X) Shopify ETF
|SHPD
|Schneider Electric CDR (CAD Hedged)
|SCHN
|TotalEnergies CDR (CAD Hedged)
|TTES
|TRU.X Exogenous Risk Pool
|TERP
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Andina Copper Corporation
|ANDC
|Atlantic Horizon Capital Corp.
|ATLH.P
|Summit Royalties Ltd.
|SUM
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.
