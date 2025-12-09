Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for November 2025.

TSX welcomed 15 new issuers in November 2025, compared with 51 in the previous month and 14 in November 2024. The new listings were 13 exchange traded products, one mining company and one industrial products & services company. Total financings raised in November 2025 decreased 9% compared to the previous month, but were up 428% compared to November 2024. The total number of financings in November 2025 was 43, compared with 84 in the previous month and 33 in November 2024.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.

There were three new issuers on TSXV in November 2025, compared with six in the previous month and three in November 2024. The new listings were two mining companies and one Capital Pool company. Total financings raised in November 2025 increased 48% compared to the previous month, and were up 297% compared to November 2024. There were 153 financings in November 2025, compared with 133 in the previous month and 106 in November 2024.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for November 2025 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



November 2025 October 2025 November 2024 Issuers Listed 2,019 2,019 1,829 New Issuers Listed 15 51 14 IPOs 13 39 12 Graduates from TSXV 1 1 2 Issues Listed 2,683 2,676 2,479 IPO Financings Raised $14,888,218 $974,600,988 $318,000,155 Secondary Financings Raised $3,194,914,885 $3,651,517,930 $487,095,441 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,038,639,000 $42,006,875 $0 Total Financings Raised $4,248,442,103 $4,668,125,793 $805,095,596 Total Number of Financings 43 84 33 Market Cap Listed Issues $6,214,775,374,204 $6,022,803,523,887 $5,072,609,200,705

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % change New Issuers Listed 291 141 +106.4 IPOs 255 127 +100.8 Graduates from TSXV 9 9 0.0 IPO Financings Raised $2,522,244,466 $1,322,122,470 +90.8 Secondary Financings Raised $12,675,180,322 $11,682,642,864 +8.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $5,060,050,208 $1,949,272,144 +159.6 Total Financings Raised $20,257,474,996 $14,954,037,478 +35.5 Total Number of Financings 550 394 +39.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $6,214,775,374,204 $5,072,609,200,705 +22.5

TSX Venture Exchange **



November 2025 October 2025 November 2024 Issuers Listed 1,781 1,795 1,873 New Issuers Listed 3 6 3 IPOs 1 4 1 Graduates to TSX 1 1 2 Issues Listed 1,842 1,858 1,942 IPO Financings Raised $750,000 $3,705,000 $3,000,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $442,073,816 $223,478,525 $148,840,040 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,383,810,942 $1,011,571,573 $307,712,620 Total Financings Raised $1,826,634,758 $1,238,755,098 $459,552,660 Total Number of Financings 153 133 106 Market Cap Listed Issues $134,025,734,488 $132,098,865,302 $86,838,098,291

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change New Issuers Listed 36 46 -21.7 IPOs 11 12 -8.3 Graduates to TSX 9 9 0.0 IPO Financings Raised $18,189,685 $10,587,540 +71.8 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,745,888,916 $980,426,117 +78.1 Supplemental Financings Raised $6,760,168,109 $3,223,447,656 +109.7 Total Financings Raised $8,524,246,710 $4,214,461,313 +102.3 Total Number of Financings 1,236 1,062 +16.4 Market Cap Listed Issues $134,025,734,488 $86,838,098,291 +54.3

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis.

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during November 2025:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Beyond Oil Ltd. BOIL CIBC Balanced ETF Portfolio CBLN CIBC Balanced Growth CGRW CIBC Conservative ETF Portfolio CCON Hermès CDR (CAD Hedged) HRMS L'Oréal CDR (CAD Hedged) LORL LVMH CDR (CAD Hedged) LVMH Novo Nordisk CDR (CAD Hedged) NOVO Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation OCG Rocklinc Principled Equity ETF RKLC Sanofi CDR (CAD Hedged) SNY SavvyShort (-2X) Shopify ETF SHPD Schneider Electric CDR (CAD Hedged) SCHN TotalEnergies CDR (CAD Hedged) TTES TRU.X Exogenous Risk Pool TERP

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Andina Copper Corporation ANDC Atlantic Horizon Capital Corp. ATLH.P Summit Royalties Ltd. SUM

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277344

SOURCE: TMX Group Limited