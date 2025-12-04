

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A better-than-expected job market update from the U.S failed to diminish expectations surrounding a Fed rate cut for the FOMC scheduled for December 10.



Latest data from the U.S. Department of Labor showed Initial Jobless Claims decreasing to 191 thousand during the week ending November 29 from 218 thousand in the previous week. Markets had anticipated a level of 220 thousand.



Wall Street Futures have edged up. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a positive note. Asian markets finished trading on a mostly positive note. Nikkei jumped more than 2 percent on tech-led gains.



The six-currency Dollar Index is trading flat. Ten-year bond yields mostly hardened. Ten-year Japanese bond yields touched a fresh 52-week high on Thursday.



Lack of progress in Ukraine peace talks lifted crude oil prices. Gold prices declined. Cryptocurrencies mostly extended gains.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,898.60, up 0.03% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,853.20, up 0.05% Germany's DAX at 23,901.70, up 0.93% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,700.00, up 0.08% France's CAC 40 at 8,124.03, up 0.45% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,719.85, up 0.44% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 51,028.42, up 2.33% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,618.40, up 0.27% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,875.79, down 0.06% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,935.90, up 0.68%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1669, up 0.00% GBP/USD at 1.3341, down 0.09% USD/JPY at 154.77, down 0.33% AUD/USD at 0.6607, up 0.14% USD/CAD at 1.3970, up 0.15% Dollar Index at 98.85, up 0.00%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.093%, up 0.86% Germany at 2.7678%, up 0.79% France at 3.516%, up 0.74% U.K. at 4.4380%, down 0.27% Japan at 1.941%, up 2.37%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $63.00, up 0.53%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $59.36, up 0.70%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,220.25, down 0.29%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $93,045.10, up 0.09% Ethereum at $3,178.88, up 3.16% XRP at $2.14, down 1.47% BNB at $909.20, up 0.87% Solana at $142.93, up 0.77%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News