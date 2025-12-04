Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.: Trevi Therapeutics Announces Appointment of David Hastings as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced biotech CFO to lead financial strategy and contribute to the Company's next stage of growth

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-IPF interstitial lung disease (non-IPF ILD), and refractory chronic cough (RCC), today announced that David Hastings will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer effective January 6, 2026.

Mr. Hastings brings over 25 years of financial leadership in public life sciences and biopharmaceutical companies to Trevi. His accomplishments span capital raising, commercialization, business development, and investor relations management. Throughout his career, Mr. Hastings has raised over $2B in equity and debt financing. Most recently, Mr. Hastings was Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Arbutus from June 2018 until March 2025. Previously, he was Senior Vice President and CFO of Unilife from 2015 until 2017. Prior to that, he spent the majority of his career as CFO and Executive Vice President at Incyte, a role he held from 2003 to 2014. During his tenure at Incyte, Mr. Hastings oversaw all financial aspects of the company's transition from research and development to commercialization following the launch of Jakafi® (ruxolitinib). He was integral in managing the financial and operational complexities of scaling the company to over 700 individuals. Additionally, he co-led the negotiation of two out-licensing deals for two compounds. Mr. Hastings also previously served as Vice President, CFO and Treasurer at ArQule Inc., where he played an important role in the company's transition into a drug discovery and development organization, and in its two strategic acquisitions, including the purchase of Cyclis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Currently, Mr. Hastings is a Board member and Chair of the Audit Committee of Scynexis, Inc.

"I am thrilled to welcome Dave to the leadership team as we enter an important chapter of growth at Trevi," said Jennifer Good, President and CEO of Trevi Therapeutics. "His proven track record and experience as we transition into Phase 3 development and beyond will be critical as we continue to advance Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough."

"I am happy to join Trevi as they continue to pioneer a potential treatment option for patients with chronic cough," said David Hastings. "Trevi is at an exciting stage of development with statistically significant data across target indications, limited competition, and a strong cash position. I look forward to leveraging my experience to accelerate its path to long-term value for both patients and shareholders."

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio (oral nalbuphine extended-release) for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-IPF interstitial lung disease (non-IPF ILD), and refractory chronic cough (RCC). Haduvio is the first and only investigational therapy to show a statistically-significant reduction in cough frequency in clinical trials across both patients with IPF chronic cough and in patients with RCC. Haduvio acts on the cough reflex arc both centrally and peripherally as a kappa agonist and a mu antagonist (KAMA), targeting opioid receptors that play a key role in controlling chronic cough. Nalbuphine is not currently scheduled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Chronic cough in patients with IPF and non-IPF ILD is a condition with high unmet need and no FDA-approved therapies. There are ~150,000 U.S. patients with IPF, and two-thirds of these patients are faced with uncontrolled chronic cough. Additionally, there are ~228,000 U.S. patients with non-IPF ILD, with 50-60% having uncontrolled chronic cough. The impact of chronic cough is significant, with patients coughing up to 1,500 times per day. This consistent cough, and any associated damage, may lead to a higher risk of morbidity and mortality, including worsening disease, a higher risk of progression, increased respiratory hospitalizations, and a decline in patients' quality of life.

RCC is a condition with high unmet need and no FDA-approved therapies. RCC is defined as a persistent cough lasting>8 weeks despite treatment for an underlying condition (i.e., asthma, gastroesophageal reflux disease, non-asthmatic eosinophilic bronchitis, upper airway cough syndrome, or post-nasal drip) and includes unexplained chronic cough. There are ~2-3 million U.S. patients with RCC, and it is believed to be associated with cough reflex hypersensitivity involving both the central and peripheral nervous systems. RCC is highly debilitating and may impact patients physically, psychologically, and socially.

Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for oral nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Trevi's business plans and objectives, including future plans or expectations for Haduvio and plans with respect to clinical trials, expectations regarding Trevi's sufficiency of capital, and other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: uncertainties regarding the success, cost and timing of Trevi's product candidate development activities and clinical trials; the risk that positive data from a clinical trial may not necessarily be predictive of the results of later clinical trials in the same or a different indication; uncertainties regarding Trevi's ability to execute on its strategy; uncertainties with respect to regulatory authorities' views as to the data from Trevi's clinical trials and next steps in the development path for Haduvio in the United States and foreign countries; uncertainties inherent in estimating Trevi's cash runway, future expenses and other financial results, including Trevi's ability to fund future operations, including clinical trials, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Trevi undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

