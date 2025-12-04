Fortrea Holdings Inc: SCTbio and Fortrea Forge Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Cell and Gene Therapy Development and Delivery

PRAGUE, Czech Republic and DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCTbio, a leading European CDMO specializing in GMP manufacturing for cell-based products, and Fortrea, a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced a strategic collaboration agreement between the two companies. This partnership aims to streamline development, accelerate timelines and bring advanced therapies to patients faster.

This collaboration represents a forward-looking model for how CDMOs and CROs can collaborate to deliver synchronized solutions that help to de-risk programs, streamline planning, expedite study setup and optimize cost-efficiency across the entire development lifecycle. According to The American Society of Cell & Gene Therapy, there are more than 4,400 gene, cell and RNA therapies currently in development.

"By combining Fortrea's global clinical reach with SCTbio's manufacturing expertise in cell therapy, viral vectors and apheresis, we're creating a framework for smarter protocol design, more resilient supply chains and faster, safer delivery of therapies to patients worldwide," said Ludek Sojka, CEO of SCTbio. "We share the same vision: that early alignment between CDMO and CRO can transform complexity into opportunity."

"Our collaboration with SCTbio represents a significant step forward in enhancing the cell and gene therapy ecosystem," said Mark Morais, chief operating officer and president, Fortrea Clinical Development. "This collaboration is structured to empower customers with the right resources and relevant experience needed to accelerate their therapies from first-in-human trials to commercialization. This strategic collaboration enables us to address the most pressing challenges in the development of advanced therapies."

The collaboration will harmonize clinical trial logistics with GMP manufacturing readiness, ensuring that cell and gene therapy programs benefit from synchronized planning and flawless execution. Together, the companies will work closely with clients to evaluate and optimize the pathway from early-stage development to first-in-human trials, later-stage clinical advancement and geographical expansions. By uniting Fortrea's deep development experience from first-in-human studies to product approval, with SCTbio's specialized manufacturing and release capabilities, the partnership aims to set a new benchmark for operational excellence in advanced therapy development.

About SCTbio

SCTbio is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs). With over 15 years of experience in cell therapy manufacturing, SCTbio delivers end-to-end GMP services - from apheresis materials, vector production, and process development to manufacturing, quality control, release, storage, and logistics. As a trusted partner, SCTbio guides clients through every stage of clinical and commercial development, ensuring the highest standards of quality, reliability, and compliance.

SCTbio is a member of the PPF Biotech Group. To learn more, visit www.sctbio.com.

About Fortrea

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services. Fortrea's solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team working in about 100 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to customers globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is becoming a transformative force from pipeline to patient at Fortrea.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

