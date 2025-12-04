Onfolio Holdings Inc.: Onfolio Holdings Executes First Step of Strategic Roadmap with Cryptocurrency Purchases

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) (the "Company" or "Onfolio"), a pioneer in pairing operating profits from digital businesses with the upside and staking yield from digital assets, announced that it has deployed $2.45 million from its recent capital raise to purchase multiple cryptocurrency assets, including Ethereum ("ETH"), Solana ("SOL"), and Bitcoin ("BTC"), on November 27, 2025.

As part of its treasury management strategy, Onfolio intends to build a treasury of cryptocurrencies that contains multiple tokens. For the first tranche, the Company has allocated an initial $2.45 million as follows:

40% to ETH at an average price of $3,076.30

40% to SOL at average price of $144.50

20% to BTC at an average price of $91,948.38



The Company will stake its ETH and SOL holdings to generate interest and produce additional income. At current rates and prices, the Company expects to earn approximately $91,000 per year in passive "staking" income from its crypto treasury holdings.

Following these transactions, the Company now holds 318 ETH, 6,771 SOL, and 5 BTC as of December 3, 2025.

"We have been closely monitoring the crypto markets all year and patiently waiting for an opportunistic entry point," said Dom Wells, CEO of Onfolio. "The recent drawdown created a perfect opportunity for us to initiate our new treasury strategy and underscores our ability to efficiently deploy capital for the long-term benefit of our shareholders. By purchasing ETH, SOL, and BTC, we have established a multi-token treasury that we believe has a strong balance.

"There are five ways our new $300M financing facility strengthens the Company. First, it allows us to generate recurring income from cryptocurrency yield. Second, it gives us exposure to potential upside in crypto prices. We have begun capitalizing on the first two steps with today's announcement. Third, it enables us to retire a substantial portion of our debt and cut interest expense. Fourth, it lets us put more capital into growing our existing portfolio. And fifth, it gives us the flexibility to restart our acquisition program.

"Taken together, these benefits improve profitability, fortify the balance sheet, and position us for meaningful growth. Several are already in motion, and acquisitions are now firmly back on the near-term roadmap."

For a deeper look at Onfolio's refined mission, please read the CEO's recently published strategic roadmap at https://onfolio.com/more-than-dat/.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO) acquires and operates profitable online businesses across diverse verticals, including marketing, education, and e-commerce and combines those cashflows with a digital asset treasury.

Visit www- onfolio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, words such as "estimated", "projected", "expect", "anticipate", "predict", "plan", "intend", "believe", "seek", "may", "will", "should", "future", "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the opposite of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control and may cause actual results or achievements to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors include future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenses, cash balances and other financial items; our ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; the ability to compete in industries with low barriers to entry; the ability to obtain additional financing to fund capital expenditure in the future, the ability to attract new customers and further enhance brand awareness; the ability to hire and retain qualified management and key staff; trends and competition in the industries in which our businesses operate; and outbreaks of pandemic or epidemic disease. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the expected results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not interpret forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent only the beliefs and assumptions of our management as of the date such statements are made.

Investor Contact

investors@onfolio.com