VisionWave Holdings, Inc.: VisionWave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) Signs Definitive Agreement for Its First Acquisition: Solar Drone Ltd.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) ("VisionWave") or (the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a definitive Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of Solar Drone Ltd. ("Solar Drone"), an autonomous robotics company and wholly owned subsidiary of BladeRanger Ltd. (TASE: BLRN).

This transaction marks the Company's first acquisition since completing its de-SPAC in July 2025, and VisionWave emphasized that it continues to pursue additional acquisitions as part of its long-term strategic expansion; however, there can be no assurance that any additional acquisitions will be entered into or completed.

Strategic Expansion Into Defense, Security & Industrial Robotics

Upon closing, Solar Drone's platform is expected to create near-term synergies across VisionWave's multi-domain ecosystem:

Defense & Security

Solar Drone's platform could position VisionWave to provide autonomous mission capabilities in high-risk or GPS-denied environments, seamless integration with VisionWave's RF-imaging, AI perception, and autonomous navigation architecture, and broad applications in border protection, perimeter defense, base security, and tactical reconnaissance.

Industrial Automation & Energy Infrastructure

The acquisition could also expand VisionWave into the high-demand solar operations and maintenance (O&M) robotics market by integrating Solar Drone's proven AI-driven autonomous cleaning and inspection technology, delivering efficient, fully automated maintenance for large solar fields and a highly scalable solution for global renewable-energy assets. This opportunity is supported by a significant installed base of over 165 GW in the U.S. across more than 70,000 utility-scale sites (with the broader market projected to reach $36-40 billion annually by 2030; U.S. EIA / SEIA/Wood Mackenzie) and more than 260 GW in Europe growing by ~50 GW per year, driving an existing O&M segment of €6-8 billion annually (SolarPower Europe / IEA PVPS).

Investor Takeaway

The solar O&M market is sizable, and the Company believes Solar Drone's technology is well-positioned to compete in this segment.

Europe First: Negotiations Underway with Drone Operator

VisionWave is engaged in ongoing commercial discussions with potential customers in Europe and elsewhere. The Company believes that, assuming the acquisition closes and integration proceeds as planned, 2026 could be a revenue-generating year for the solar O&M segment; however, no assurances can be given regarding the timing or amount of any such revenue.

Transaction Overview (as disclosed in Form 8-K):

In connection with the acquisition of Solar Drone, the Company will issue BladeRanger Ltd.:

1,800,000 VWAV shares of common stock

Pre-Funded Warrants may be issued in the event the VWAP upon the resale registration statement being declared effective is under $12.00, ensuring $21.6 million total consideration (subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Share Purchase Agreement)

Closing is expected on or about December 10, 2025, subject to standard conditions. The acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will close on the anticipated timeline or at all.

Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave, commented:

"This acquisition is expected to be transformative for VisionWave. Solar Drone is expected to support our defense and autonomous robotics strategy. We continue to also evaluate additional strategic opportunities."

For more information, please refer to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Solar Drone Ltd.

Solar Drone develops advanced autonomous robotic systems for large-scale industrial and renewable-energy applications, with AI-driven navigation and mission automation.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV)

VisionWave develops advanced multi-domain technologies integrating RF imaging, autonomous robotics, AI-powered sensing, and mission-critical automation for defense, energy, and industrial applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing and completion of the proposed acquisition, anticipated synergies and benefits, future revenue potential, and additional acquisition opportunities. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the failure to satisfy closing conditions, integration challenges, market conditions, regulatory developments, and other factors described in the Company's SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

investors@vwav.inc

Website: https://www.vwav.inc