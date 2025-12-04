

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA) announced a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $224 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $258 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.4% to $1.036 billion from $1.095 billion last year.



Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $224 Mln. vs. $258 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $1.036 Bln vs. $1.095 Bln last year.



