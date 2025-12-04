

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has launched a formal antitrust probe against Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) to assess whether its new policy on artificial intelligence (AI) providers' access to WhatsApp may breach EU competition rules.



Meta's new policy that was announced in October 2025 prohibits AI providers from using a tool that allows businesses to communicate with customers via WhatsApp, the 'WhatsApp Business Solution', when AI is the primary service offered.



The Commission is concerned that such new policy may prevent third party AI providers from offering their services through WhatsApp in the European Economic Area (EEA).



The regulator noted that competing AI providers may be blocked from reaching their customers through WhatsApp as per the terms of the new policy. On the other hand, Meta's own AI service 'Meta AI' would remain accessible to users on the platform.



Several AI providers offer access to their AI assistants through WhatsApp, enabling users to interact with conversational AI directly within the app for tasks such as answering questions, generating content or accessing customer support.



The Commission understands that Meta will implement the new policy through an update to WhatsApp terms and conditions for business users, its 'WhatsApp Business Application Programming Interface terms'.



The updated terms is already applicable since October 15, 2025 for AI providers new to WhatsApp, while it will apply for AI providers already present on WhatsApp as of January 15, 2026.



The formal investigation will cover the EEA except for Italy. This is to avoid an overlap with the Italian Competition Authority's ongoing proceedings for the possible imposition of interim measures concerning Meta's conduct.



If proven, the practices under investigation may breach EU competition rules that prohibit the abuse of a dominant position and Article 54 of the EEA Agreement.



This investigation is part of the Commission's ongoing monitoring of AI markets in the EEA, following the consultation launched in January 2024.



The Commission will now carry out its in-depth investigation as a matter of priority. The Commission added that opening of a formal investigation does not prejudge its outcome.



