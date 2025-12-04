Tealium Inc.: Tealium enables AI-powered contact center solutions with Amazon Connect integration

New bi-directional flow fuels personalized customer journeys and AI-ready agent intelligence in the contact center

San Diego, Dec. 04, 2025today announced its new integration capability with Amazon Connect, allowing global brands to power AI-driven, personalized customer experiences in the contact center using trusted, real-time data from Tealium.

The integration brings together Tealium's real-time data collection and orchestration with Amazon Connect. The result is a unified, AI-powered agent and customer experience that helps reduce average handle time, improve first-call resolution, and increase customer satisfaction.

The Tealium and Amazon Connect integration ensures that the moment a customer contacts the call center, their entire journey, no matter how complex - from recent purchases and browsing behavior to previous service inquiries - is instantly available. This seamless data flow is essential for brands to remain competitive in today's AI era.

"Contact centers sit at the moment of truth for your brand, but too often, they're flying blind," said Justin Davis, RVP, Strategic Partnerships at Tealium. "By integrating Amazon Connect with Tealium's real-time customer data, every agent interaction and every AI-powered recommendation can be grounded in a complete, current view of the customer. This integration helps brands move from reactive service to proactive, intelligent engagement in every conversation, turning a cost center into a true value-driver."

These key use cases help organizations route smarter, arm agents with context, and close the loop after every interaction for faster, more personalized service:

Smart, personalized call routing: Use Tealium's unified, real-time profiles to route high-propensity callers to agents the moment they call - cutting transfers and speeding resolution.

Agent assist with real-time context: At call start, agents see who the customer is and what they just did (browsing, orders, open cases) while surfacing next-best actions and suggested responses - shortening handle time and boosting first-contact resolution.

Proactive deflection and click-to-callback: Use Tealium to detect intent and customer value, proactively offering high-value visitors a callback while routing others to chat or FAQs. Pass that captured context into Amazon Connect so the right agent calls back already "in the know," reducing effort and repeats.

Post-call orchestration across channels: Send call outcomes from Amazon Connect back to Tealium to update the profile and trigger timely next steps - personalized follow-ups, ad suppression, retention outreach, or service tasks - closing the loop from service to marketing.

Retention and risk routing: Use churn/risk signals to route callers to specialized save teams with tailored scripts and offers, improving save rates and customer satisfaction while protecting revenue.

Tealium is a differentiated Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner with eight AWS Competencies, including Automotive, Financial Services, and Travel & Hospitality, and native integrations with 12 AWS services. Last year, Tealium entered a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS to accelerate customer data and AI innovation and growth.

The new Amazon Connect connector further expands Tealium's support for AWS customers, enabling AI-ready, omnichannel experiences across the contact center and beyond. Learn more .

To keep up with the latest company news, visit Tealium's Newsroom.

About Tealium

Tealium helps companies collect, govern, and enrich their customer data in real-time to power AI initiatives and delight customers in the moments that matter. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections from the world's most prominent technology experts. Tealium's solutions include a real-time customer data platform.

