Intracom Telecom and Geolinks Demonstrate Multi-Gigabit Performance in Landmark U.S. Trial

Nationwide Licensed Spectrum and FWA Tech Enable WISPs to Deliver Fiber-Like, Interference-Free Connectivity

ATHENS, Greece and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, and GeoLinks, a leader in next-generation fixed wireless, successfully completed and unveiled the results of a breakthrough joint field trial in Las Vegas during WISPAPALOOZA 2025, the flagship conference for Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs). The trial achieved multi-gigabit performance on Intracom Telecom's Fixed Wireless Access platform and confirmed the commercial and operational readiness of GeoLinks Local Multipoint Distribution Service (LMDS) spectrum. As the largest LMDS license holder, GeoLinks is now empowering WISPs nationwide to deliver fiber-like, multi-gigabit services over long distances.

This successful trial advances GeoLinks commercial use of its licensed spectrum within its own footprint and empowers WISPs across 1,300 U.S. counties to expand service delivery using FCC-licensed LMDS spectrum, known for its superior speed, reliability, and security. GeoLinks licensed spectrum portfolio is now fully available to WISPs, and additional details are at GeoLinks.com/LMDS.

Demonstrated Live at WISPAPALOOZA

The platform showcased exceptional capabilities by connecting to terminal devices across Las Vegas, achieving 1.6 Gbps aggregate throughput at a range of 5 miles in the 29/31 GHz spectrum. This demonstration proves that licensed mmWave FWA creates a secure, interference-free, and fiber-like network experience.

Watch the video news release here: Fiber-Like Speeds Anywhere | Intracom Telecom & GeoLinks

"GeoLinks is redefining what's possible in fixed wireless," said GeoLinks CEO Kevin Hetrick. "Coming out of WISPAPALOOZA, the message is clear: The technology and spectrum are available right now for WISPs to accelerate deployment, eliminate interference, unlock new revenue opportunities, and deliver fiber-like, enterprise-grade service to the communities they serve."

"We are excited and honored to join forces with GeoLinks in bringing licensed spectrum access to WISPs," said Kyriakos Vergos, CEO of Intracom Telecom USA."Our WiBAS G5 Smart Base Station, combined with GeoLinks spectrum, will help deliver reliable, multi-gigabit performance over great distances, providing fiber-grade connectivity to markets that do not have immediate or cost-effective access to fiber."

Intracom Telecom's WiBAS G5 Smart Base Station features a unique, hybrid-massive-beamforming design, with advanced algorithms that dynamically allocate capacity, maximize concurrent subscriber connections, and simplify installation and provisioning. Its robust, easily deployable design ensures reliability even in challenging environments, enabling service providers to scale quickly and efficiently. With GeoLinks licensed spectrum assets and WiBAS G5 now available to WISPs nationwide, high-speed connectivity and digital inclusion for all move closer to reality.

About GeoLinks

GeoLinks is a national leader in fixed wireless and hybrid broadband solutions, providing enterprise-grade connectivity, advanced networking, and public-private network construction. Through its multi-gigabit network and proprietary ClearFiber technology, GeoLinks is redefining how high-speed internet is deployed in rural, suburban, and urban communities. Headquartered in Southern California, GeoLinks holds the largest active Local Multipoint Distribution Service (LMDS) spectrum licenses in the United States.

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global leader in telecommunication systems and solutions with over 45 years of experience. The company's state-of-the-art FWA and transmission products serve major network operators and verticals in more than 70 countries worldwide. The WiBAS G5 platform is specifically designed for licensed mmWave spectrum, delivering over 22 Gbps from a single base station site and 2.4Gbps per CPE, using Multi-User MIMO and Hybrid Massive Beamforming, with coverage extending up to 5 miles.

