Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: AMCOF) ("Americore" or the "Company") announces a strategic expansion of its land position at the Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada through an option agreement with Primus Resources to acquire 42 unpatented lode mining claims. These claims are directly contiguous with Americore's core project holdings, increasing the consolidated project footprint to approximately 22,700 acres (9,200 ha). Grab samples taken on the newly acquired claims include silver contents up to 1690 g/t Ag and 4.33 g/t Au. This additional land now covers all of the areas included in an historic resource estimate made in 2012, increasing the company's historic resource base to over 36 million ounces of silver equivalent.

Strategic Importance of the Primus Claims

The new claims are positioned both northeast and south of the historically mined Trinity open pit, including five HiHo claims situated immediately northeast of the pit and 37 TS and ELM claims extending southward across favourable structural and geochemical ground. With this acquisition, Americore now controls all ground hosting the 364 historic drillholes in the database acquired from Newmont.

Additionally, the Company now controls all of the land included in an historic resources estimate prepared for Liberty Silver in 2012 (Updated Technical Report on Resources Trinity Silver Project, Pershing County, Nevada, prepared by SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc, with an effective date of December 20, 2012). This report was filed on SEDAR under the profile of Liberty Silver Corp. The report estimates an Inferred Mineral Resource of 26.22 million tons averaging 1.07 oz/ton (36.7 g/t) Ag for a metal content of 28.5 million ounces of silver, or 36 million ounce silver equivalent. This represents a threefold increase in the historic resource base (see Company news release November 24, 2025).

Cut-off grade Ag oz/ton Resource category Mineralization type Million Tons oz/ton Ag Contained Ag (oz) 0.5 Inferred Oxide 6.43 1.134 7,287,000

Cut-off grade AgEq oz/ton Resource category Mineralization type Tons oz/ton Ag Contained Ag (oz) %Pb %Zn Contained AgEq (oz) 0.8 Inferred Sulphide 19.79 1.07 21,165,000 0.217 0.354 28,836,759

The following assumptions were used to calculate silver equivalent (AgEq):

Three-year trailing Ag, Pb and Zn prices of US$28.41/oz, US$1.02/lb and US$0.96/lb respectively;

Sulphide metallurgical recoveries of 85.8% Ag, 85.4% Pb and 82.8% Zn;

Mining and processing cost of US$10.55/ton;

A 4% NSR royalty was applied.

These estimates are considered to be historic in nature. The Company is not treating these historic estimates as a current resource. The Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the estimates as a current resource and there is no guarantee that further work will convert these historical estimates to current resources.

Geological Highlights

Silver mineralization at Trinity is primarily hosted within rhyolitic tuffs, volcaniclastic units, intrusive rocks, and structurally controlled breccias, with both oxide and sulphide domains present. The TS and ELM claims exhibit multi-metal anomalies consistent with the Trinity system.

Technical Context & NI 43-101 Support

The 2025 NI 43-101 report prepared by RESPEC (Technical Report on the Trinity Project, Pershing County, NV, authored by J Bickel, RESPEC, Reno NV, dated October 28, 2025, and filed on SEDAR under the company's profile) notes that silver-lead-zinc-copper zonation is permissive of additional mineralization east, southeast, and northeast of previously drilled areas. The Primus claims lie directly within these open extensions.

The vendor collected a total of seven chip and grab from these sites over a N-S strike length of 400 feet.. Several samples were highly anomalous in the metals found at the Trinity mine (Ag, Pb and Zn) but also include a possible second mineralizing event which may have introduced an additional suites of mineral including Au. Analytical results are shown in the table below.

Sample # Ag Pb Zn Au Sn Sb Mo Hg Cu As

g/t ppm ppm g/t ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm E569412 2.13 618 893 <0.005 37.6 603 6.24 0.032 182 1745 E569413 0.17 9 42 <0.005 0.8 2.19 4.62 0.013 521.6 49.5 E569414 568 10.45% 5.28% 1.18 267 2160 45.5 3.18 598 >10000 E569415 1690 14.70% 1.66% 4.33 >500 >10000 92.1 5.31 2430 >10000 E569471 44 1125 967 0.15 25.4 445 4.1 0.45 114 1400 E569472 149 8840 1.01% 0.71 89.5 981 9.77 2.12 198 6000 E569473 408 4.14% 2.32% 1.25 226 4380 10.45 3.99 954 >10000

It should be noted that grab sample results are not indicative of the presence of economic mineralization.

Agreement Terms

Americore may acquire a 100% interest in the 42 claims by:

Paying Primus USD 8,900 on execution of the agreement;

Paying Primus USD 25,000 and issuing 100,000 fully paid shares within five business days of filing with the Exchange;

Paying Primus USD 40,000 and issuing 150,000 fully paid shares on the first anniversary of the Effective Date;

Paying Primus USD 60,000 and issuing 250,000 units comprising 250,00 fully paid shares and 250,000 share purchase warrants on the second anniversary of the Effective Date;

Paying Primus USD 230,000 and issuing 500,000 units comprising 500,00 fully paid shares and 500,000 share purchase warrants on the third anniversary of the Effective Date;

Upon the commencement of Commercial Production from the property, Americore shall pay Primus a 2% NSR, half of which can be purchased by Americore for USD 2,000,000 or 30,000 ounces of silver.

Upcoming Exploration Catalysts

Full digitization and reinterpretation of historic datasets.

AI-assisted 3D structural modelling.

Confirmation drilling and stockpile evaluation.

Target refinement across newly staked ground.

Delivery of a current NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate targeted for Q2 2026.

Project Background

The Trinity Silver Project benefits from strong infrastructure and historic mining, with U.S. Borax producing approximately 5 million ounces of silver between 1987-1988. These results are historical and should not be relied upon for current economic assessment.





View of the Trinity Silver open pit, October 2025 looking NE



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3395/276934_c3b55a78f4867a39_001full.jpg





View of the Trinity Silver open pit, October 2025 looking SW



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3395/276934_2.jpg

Management Commentary

Jeff Poloni, CEO of Americore, stated:

"The Primus acquisition consolidates a key structural corridor and allows us to incorporate significant historic drilling into our current model. We can now formally evaluate oxide and sulphide extensions to the historic pit area and integrate them into our upcoming resource work."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and Director of Americore Resources Corp., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding AMERICORE's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits AMERICORE will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including AMERICORE's inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that AMERICORE does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and AMERICORE assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

