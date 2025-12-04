

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Electrolux Group (ELUXY) used its Capital Markets Update in Stockholm to lay out a refreshed strategy aimed at accelerating organic growth and reinforcing long-term profitability.



President and CEO Yannick Fierling, along with senior leadership, detailed how the company plans to sharpen its focus on core brands, prioritize key markets, and expand across major channels and product categories.



The group also highlighted efforts to boost cost competitiveness, strengthen cash generation, and advance ecosystem-based product solutions. To support greater consumer centricity and faster market responsiveness, Electrolux will implement previously announced organizational changes on January 1, 2026, including the creation of a new Asia-Pacific region.



Electrolux reaffirmed its financial framework while refining several targets. The company now aims for at least 4 percent annual organic sales growth over a business cycle, while maintaining its 6 percent operating margin and capital turnover target of at least four times. It continues to target a return on net assets above 20 percent. The aftermarket sales ambition has been adjusted to 10 percent CAGR, replacing the previous goal for aftermarket revenue to represent 15 percent of total sales.



Sustainability remains central to Electrolux's strategy. The company restated its commitments to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 85 percent and Scope 3 emissions by 42 percent by 2030, compared to 2021 levels. By September 2025, Electrolux had already achieved a 42 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, reaching the Science Based Targets initiative threshold in half the expected time.



