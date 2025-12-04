

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tryg A/S (TGVSF.PK), Thursday announced that the Supervisory Board has nominated Steffen Kragh as new Chair of the Board.



This comes as the current Chair Jukka Pertola announced that he is not seeking reelection at the Annual General Meeting of the company.



Meanwhile, Benedicte Bakke Agerup, who has been a member of the Board since 2024, will assume the role of Deputy Chair.



Currently, Tryg is trading at $22.93 on the OTC Markets.



