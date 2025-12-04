Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
04.12.2025 18:02 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc.: Steven Park, Head of Investor Relations at Faraday Future., to Present at Investor Summit Virtual on December 9, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI), announces that Steven Park, Head of Investor Relations, will present at the Q4 Investor Summit Virtual on December 9, 2025, where the company will share updates on growth strategy, market positioning, and upcoming catalysts.

About Faraday Future

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company's mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future's flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings.

Event Details:

  • Event: Q4 Investor Summit

  • Presentation Date & Time: December 9 | 1:00 PM ET

  • Request Access to: Presentations, Transcripts and 1-on-1 meetings [Webcast Link]

(No cost to investors, service providers not allowed. Institutional and HNW may request meetings.)

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive virtual event connecting investors with disruptive small and microcap companies.
Attendees will:

  • Hear directly from company executives about key strategies and milestones

  • Receive 1-on-1 meeting access

This quarter's event highlights MicroCap companies with compelling value propositions and near-term growth drivers, offering investors a focused platform for discovery.

Investor Registration
Request Access to: Presentations, Transcripts and 1-on-1 meetings [Website link]

(No cost to investors, service providers not allowed. Institutional and HNW may request meetings.)

Media Contact:
For more information, please contact: fred@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/steven-park-head-of-investor-relations-at-faraday-future.-to-present-at-investor-1114728

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
