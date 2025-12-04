RTX's Raytheon announces strategic collaboration with AWS to improve services for space customers

Expanded relationship to improve mission results and program performance using advanced cloud-based tools and technologies

AURORA, Colo., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business entered a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to significantly advance satellite data processing and mission control operations. Through this effort, Raytheon is equipping customers with the mission-critical space capabilities needed to meet national security objectives.

The collaboration enables Raytheon to identify initiatives for deploying scalable cloud-based solutions using AWS artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) services. Raytheon will leverage AWS to help customers reduce mission costs, increase program flexibility, and accelerate the delivery of capabilities to operations.

"Our customers rely on Raytheon to solve their most complex problems across space, data processing, command and control, and mission management functions," said Erich Hernandez-Baquero, vice president of Space Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance at Raytheon. "This collaboration with AWS empowers our teams to accelerate responsible AI innovation, increase agility while maintaining the highest levels of security, optimize resources, and strengthen systems to drive effective results for our customers."

The collaboration expands options for customers to leverage combined Raytheon and AWS solutions for better decision-making, operational coordination, and flexibility including:

Improved mission data processing and reporting leveraging AWS and Raytheon's collection and mission engineering capabilities running on AWS.

Bringing mission management to the edge with the AWS Outpost family of services, a suite of fully managed solutions delivering AWS infrastructure and services to virtually any on-premises or edge location for a truly consistent hybrid experience.

Advanced constellation command and control using modular, software-defined systems for task scheduling and asset coordination.

Scalable mission management to rapidly and securely incorporate new capabilities into operations for expanding architectures using AWS serverless technologies.

Incorporate AWS advanced AI and ML services to revolutionize software development and mission operations by leveraging Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock.

"This collaboration unites the security, reliability, and higher levels of availability from AWS with Raytheon's space systems expertise to create new possibilities for our customers in the space industry," said David Appel, vice president of U.S. Federal at Amazon Web Services. "This relationship embodies our customer-obsessed approach, driving innovations that boost mission performance, cost efficiency, and operational agility. Together, we're propelling space technology forward, ensuring our customers maintain their competitive edge in this critical domain."

Raytheon and AWS are actively executing programs for government and commercial customers under this agreement.

About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses - Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon - we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE RTX